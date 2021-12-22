Atlantic City firefighter dies from COVID-19

ATLANTIC CITY — A city firefighter has died from COVID-19, the Fire Department said Wednesday.
Anthony Carfagno, 58, died Tuesday, the department said.
Carfagno was a skilled firefighter and driver/operator on Engine Company 3 of the second platoon, the department said. He joined the department in April 1998, serving Atlantic City for more than 23 years.
"Firefighter Carfagno was a fixture in the department and community, consistently supporting the International Association of Firefighters Muscular Dystrophy 'Fill the Boot' initiative or being an integral caretaker of the community garden that surrounded his local firehouse at Indiana and Grant avenues," the department said in a news release. "Firefighter Carfagno’s impact will be sorely missed throughout the entire department and our community. His memory will live on through the warmhearted legacy he left behind."
Funeral details are pending, the department said.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.