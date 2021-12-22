 Skip to main content
Atlantic City firefighter dies from COVID-19
Atlantic City firefighter dies from COVID-19

ATLANTIC CITY — A city firefighter has died from COVID-19, the Fire Department said Wednesday.

Anthony Carfagno, 58, died Tuesday, the department said. 

Carfagno was a skilled firefighter and driver/operator on Engine Company 3 of the second platoon, the department said. He joined the department in April 1998, serving Atlantic City for more than 23 years.

"Firefighter Carfagno was a fixture in the department and community, consistently supporting the International Association of Firefighters Muscular Dystrophy 'Fill the Boot' initiative or being an integral caretaker of the community garden that surrounded his local firehouse at Indiana and Grant avenues," the department said in a news release. "Firefighter Carfagno’s impact will be sorely missed throughout the entire department and our community. His memory will live on through the warmhearted legacy he left behind."

Funeral details are pending, the department said.

