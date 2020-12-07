Atlantic City fire leaves building uninhabitable

ATLANTIC CITY — Three occupants were able to escape a blaze in the second-floor bedroom of their two-story row home with no injuries Monday evening, fire Chief Scott Evans said.
About 8:30 p.m., five city fire companies, equal to 28 firefighters, showed up at the home in the 600 block of North Ohio Avenue, Evans said.
The fire extended to the exterior of the neighboring property, a vacant house under construction, Evans said.
The fire was brought under control in an hour, Evans said. The occupied house was rendered uninhabitable by heavy fire and smoke damage.
The occupants were relocated by the American Cross, Evans said.
No firefighters were injured fighting the blaze, he said.
