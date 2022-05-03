Atlantic City Fire Department getting more equipment, personnel

ATLANTIC CITY — The city is spending nearly $2 million more for fire protection services, ranging from new equipment to additional firefighters, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Tuesday.

Small held a news conference in his office Tuesday morning to address what he said were "dangerous rumors" about the the city's fire services. It was a reference to former Atlantic City Professional Firefighters Local #198 President John Varallo, who in an interview with WPG radio last week said the city's Fire Department was understaffed and ill-equipped.

"We want to ensure residents of Atlantic City that they are indeed in good hands," Small said as he outlined an increase in the Fire Department's budget from $19.9 million last year to $21.8 million in the 2022 budget.

The city also plans to hire more uniformed firefighters, with hopes of increasing the department's size from 183 firefighters to 205.

Small said under his administration, the city has invested in capital purchases of a ladder truck, a pumper truck and is purchasing two more trucks that should be in by Halloween. The city also bought an additional firetruck from Ventnor last week, Small said.

"I am the first mayor in 11 years to invest in such equipment and apparatuses," Small said Tuesday.

Varallo told WPG's Harry Hurley that the Fire Department was plagued by out-of-service engines, staffing shortages and other operational deficiencies, all of which could contribute to a potential “tragedy” awaiting residents.

With the mayor Tuesday was fire Chief Scott Evans. Evans said the department has had equipment issues for 11 years, since before the state takeover of the city, but that he and his staff have been addressing them methodically for a number of years.

"Since taking the chief's office in 2016, my staff analyzed all our apparatus data and created an apparatus replacement plan. For a city our size and the type of use, we determined we need to buy a new engine every three years and a new ladder every five years," said Evans. "It's important to maintain a reserve fleet of two to three pumpers and two ladders as well.

"We understand we have apparatus issues. We're taking every action that we can to fix and repair the apparatuses. Any time we see a problem, we send it to the shop, make the repairs and get it back in service."

Evans also took issue with the reporting by WPG of widespread station closings. Evans said the city has had the personnel to keep its stations open for the past three years, with the only exception being Station #4, which is closed.

Deputy Fire Chief TJ Culleny, also at the news conference, said Engines 5, 23 and 34 were the only engines out of service right now.

"Sometimes companies may be unavailable due to training," said Evans, who added he is hoping to get more firefighters from those enlisted in the Civil Service test.

A $750,000 Historic Preservation Grant was awarded to Fire Station #2 to install a new roof and reseal the building. The city matched those funds, bringing the total funding for the work to $1.5 million.

