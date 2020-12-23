Atlantic City fire damages two-story, mixed-use building

ATLANTIC CITY — A Wednesday afternoon fire may displace three city residents, fire Chief Scott Evans said.
About 2:50 p.m., firefighters responded to the 2700 block of Atlantic Avenue. They initially had trouble locating the fire because of recent renovations to the two-story building but eventually discovered it was between the first and second floors, Evans said. It was under control by 3:45 p.m.
The first floor of the building is a commercial property, and the second floor has apartments. No one was in the building and no injuries were reported, but the booth floors sustained moderate damage, Evans said. Three second-floor residents may need to be relocated pending an assessment from an electrician.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
