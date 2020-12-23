 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City fire damages two-story, mixed-use building
0 comments

Atlantic City fire damages two-story, mixed-use building

{{featured_button_text}}
The Atlantic City Fire Department
Press archives

ATLANTIC CITY — A Wednesday afternoon fire may displace three city residents, fire Chief Scott Evans said.

About 2:50 p.m., firefighters responded to the 2700 block of Atlantic Avenue. They initially had trouble locating the fire because of recent renovations to the two-story building but eventually discovered it was between the first and second floors, Evans said. It was under control by 3:45 p.m.

The first floor of the building is a commercial property, and the second floor has apartments. No one was in the building and no injuries were reported, but the booth floors sustained moderate damage, Evans said. Three second-floor residents may need to be relocated pending an assessment from an electrician.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News