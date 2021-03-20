Atlantic City fire collapses building, nearly traps firefighters

ATLANTIC CITY — A three-alarm fire Friday morning displaced 15 city residents and nearly trapped firefighters under collapsed debris, fire Chief Scott Evans said Saturday.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire in the 200 block of North Carolina Avenue just after 3 a.m. Friday, Evans said. The three-story building, containing six apartments, was home to 14 adults and a child.

The first responding units encountered heavy smoke, Evans said. Crews went up to the second and third floors to search for occupants, but the fire spread so quickly because of the wind that it engulfed the first floor and moved up. All firefighters inside were withdrawn, and those on the upper level had to use ladders to exit the building. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm blaze and then eventually a three-alarm one, bringing out all units in the city.

All occupants escaped safely and without injury, Evans said.

An hour into the fire, the roof and walls collapsed near a number of firefighters. The firefighters dove out of the way in time and avoided injury. According to Evans, they escaped so narrowly that debris landed on their heels.