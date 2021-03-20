 Skip to main content
Atlantic City fire collapses building, nearly traps firefighters
Atlantic City fire collapses building, nearly traps firefighters

ATLANTIC CITY — A three-alarm fire Friday morning displaced 15 city residents and nearly trapped firefighters under collapsed debris, fire Chief Scott Evans said Saturday.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire in the 200 block of North Carolina Avenue just after 3 a.m. Friday, Evans said. The three-story building, containing six apartments, was home to 14 adults and a child.

The first responding units encountered heavy smoke, Evans said. Crews went up to the second and third floors to search for occupants, but the fire spread so quickly because of the wind that it engulfed the first floor and moved up. All firefighters inside were withdrawn, and those on the upper level had to use ladders to exit the building. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm blaze and then eventually a three-alarm one, bringing out all units in the city.

All occupants escaped safely and without injury, Evans said.

An hour into the fire, the roof and walls collapsed near a number of firefighters. The firefighters dove out of the way in time and avoided injury. According to Evans, they escaped so narrowly that debris landed on their heels.

“I couldn’t have been more proud,” Evans said. “All the firefighters on that scene ran into danger thinking their brothers and sisters might have been trapped.”

The fire was under control by 6:30 a.m., Evans said. About 75% of the building had collapsed.

The families are staying in a motel with assistance from the American Red Cross and Jewish Family Service, Evans said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

