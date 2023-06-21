ATLANTIC CITY — Firefighters and other emergency responders were at Belfield Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, where there was a report of a structure fire.
Responders called an additional alarm about 2 p.m., at which point firefighters could be heard warning of flames on the third floor.
The fire was in the 1500 block of Belfield, a small street between New York and Kentucky avenues, with a line of row houses.
At approximately 2:45 p.m. dispatcher said the fire was under control.
Responders were concerned about the potential residents could be trapped by the fire. Multiple ambulances had been requested to respond to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
