Atlantic City Film Society gets surprise virtual visit from actor Alec Baldwin

The Atlantic City Free Public Library’s Film Society met Saturday via Zoom to discuss the career of actor Sean Connery. Much to the group’s surprise, one of Connery’s former co-stars made a special appearance.

Actor Alec Baldwin, who starred with Connery in the 1990 thriller “The Hunt for Red October,” joined the Film Society’s virtual class. Baldwin talked about working with Connery and other actors he has looked up to, and answered questions from the group.

“The members were totally in shock when Alec showed up on screen,” said Theresa Hawkins, coordinator of the library’s Film Society. “When it was time for them to ask questions, there was a stretch of silence because they couldn’t believe they were on a Zoom meeting with Alec Baldwin.”

Hawkins said Baldwin played a big part in the Film Society’s creation.

She first met Baldwin when she attended Hunter College in New York, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in film production, and the two developed a friendship. In 2006, Hawkins visited New York to watch Baldwin perform in an off-Broadway production. The two met up after the play, when Hawkins mentioned to Baldwin her idea of creating the Film Society.

