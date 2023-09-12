ATLANTIC CITY — Dozens of designers, models and others in the region's fashion industry will show off their wares during the 23rd Atlantic City Fashion Week.
The three-day event, hosted by the Showboat Atlantic City Hotel, will run from Thursday to Saturday.
The event will include six "high-end, New York style" runway fashion shows, lecture series, vendor exhibitions, pop-up shops and a pre-networking event for VIP guests, organizers said in a news release.
The fashion event, presented by KingBee Media LLC and fashionSTYLE Magazine, will kick off Thursday with the Atlantic City Fashion Week Awards.
There also will be two ready-to-wear and couture runway shows, one featuring children’s designers, the other featuring resort wear.
Two more runway events will happen Friday, with designers, retailers and boutiques showcasing ready-to-wear, sports and athletic wear.
The two couture and avante garde fashion shows will close the event Saturday and will highlight designers like Sofia Davis and Veronica Adamo.
Tickets for Atlantic City Fashion Week start at $70 for general admission and can be purchased at
atlanticcityfashionweek.com.
PHOTOS from the last day of Atlantic City Fashion Week
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
021322-pac-nws-finale
On February 12 2022, in Atlantic City, the final day of AC's Fashion Week was held at the Showboat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
svazquez@pressofac.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.