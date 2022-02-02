Atlantic City Fashion week returns with virtual, in-person events

Models strut their stuff during couture night at Atlantic City fashion week. Atlantic City. NJ. January 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
A model walks the runway for designer Jessie Agnew during couture night at Atlantic City fashion week. Atlantic City. NJ. January 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Atlantic City Fashion Week returns to resort Feb. 7-12, featuring creations from many area designs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Tickets are $60 and can be purchased at
atlanticcityfashionweek.com.
Returning for its 20th season, Atlantic City Fashion Week will have both virtual and in-person events, including shows at the Showboat Resort and Rowan County Burlington College.
The first event will be at the college and will feature work as a part of the school's Black History Month Calendar.
Later in the week, cheerleaders from the Philadelphia Eagles will be showcasing collectible sportswear available to fans.
Atlantic City Fashion Week is presented by KingBee Media LLC and fashionSTYLE Magazine
PHOTOS Couture Night at February's Atlantic City Fashion Week
Models strut their stuff during couture night at Atlantic City fashion week. Atlantic City. NJ. January 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
A model walks the runway for designer J Canda during couture night at Atlantic City fashion week. Atlantic City. NJ. January 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
A young model struts down the runway for Saphari Design during couture night at Atlantic City fashion week. Atlantic City. NJ. January 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Models, top and below right, showcase the latest designs during Couture Night at Atlantic City Fashion Week at Showboat Atlantic City on Saturday.
. . Atlantic City. NJ. January 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City) PressofAC.com
A model walks the runway for designer Luther Park during couture night at Atlantic City fashion week. Atlantic City. NJ. January 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Models strut their stuff during couture night at Atlantic City fashion week. Atlantic City. NJ. January 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
A young model struts down the runway for Saphari Design during couture night at Atlantic City fashion week. Atlantic City. NJ. January 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
A model walks the runway for designer Luther Park during couture night at Atlantic City fashion week. Atlantic City. NJ. January 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Models strut their stuff during couture night at Atlantic City fashion week. Atlantic City. NJ. January 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Models strut their stuff during couture night at Atlantic City fashion week. Atlantic City. NJ. January 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Models strut their stuff during couture night at Atlantic City fashion week. Atlantic City. NJ. January 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Models strut their stuff during couture night at Atlantic City fashion week. Atlantic City. NJ. January 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
