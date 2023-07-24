ATLANTIC CITY — A sculptor has donated a statue of Civil Rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer to the city, and it will be installed in Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
On Wednesday, City Council passed resolutions to accept the gift from Stockton University professor Patricia Reid-Merritt, to fund its transportation and installation, and to negotiate a loan agreement with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority. The CRDA runs Boardwalk Hall.
Reid-Merritt is the former coordinator for the annual Fannie Lou Hamer Human and Civil Rights Symposium at Stockton. She was also national chairperson for the Fannie Lou Hamer Memorial Statue Committee, and had been gifted a polished plaster template/cast model, which she is donating to the city, according to one of the resolutions.
Hamer, who died in 1977, was the civil rights activist who brought attention to segregation at the 1964 Democratic National Convention here. Her efforts led to mandatory integrated state delegations later.
She is most famous for a speech she gave to the credential committee in 1964, in which she said she was "sick and tired of being sick and tired."
"By 1968, Hamer’s vision for racial parity in delegations had become a reality and Hamer was a member of Mississippi’s first integrated delegation," according to the National Women's History Museum.
