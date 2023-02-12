ATLANTIC CITY — Most people have heard of the Tuskegee Airmen, the Black pilots trained at the Tuskegee Army Air Field in Alabama during World War II.

Far fewer know about the Montford Point Marines, the first Black U.S. Marines who trained at a segregated camp called Montford Point from 1942 to 1949, near Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

The family of Atlantic City’s Walter J. Johnson, a Montford Point veteran and retired city firefighter who died in 1982, wants to change that.

Johnson, who was born in 1915 and grew up in Atlantic City, went through boot camp at Montford Point and “was shipped to the Pacific theater of operations where he participated in the battles for the islands of Saipan, Guam, the Mariana Islands, Guadalcanal and the British Solomon Islands,” according to the National Montford Point Marines Association Philadelphia Chapter No. 1.

In January, Johnson and three other Black Marine Corps veterans posthumously received the Congressional Gold Medal “for outstanding perseverance and courage that inspired social change in the Marine Corps,” as the medal reads.

The Philadelphia chapter of the NMPMA held the ceremony, and is looking for more local Montford Point veterans so they or their families can also receive their medals, said Walter Johnson’s son Michael Johnson, of Atlantic City.

Of the 20,000 who went through the camp, only 3,000 have received their medals, said Philadelphia Chapter President Joe Geeter.

“We still have 17,000 to go,” Geeter said.

Hundreds likely live in the greater Philadelphia area, he said, because that chapter has the largest number of living Montford Point veterans at 11.

The Marines doing the training at Montford Point were all white and “didn’t want to be there,” Michael Johnson said. But his father never complained about his time there, and was always proud of being a Marine.

Michael Johnson graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1960, spent three years in the Army and retired from Atlantic City Electric after 32 years.

“He didn’t talk about his hardships” in training or in war, said daughter Sheila Brown Branch, of Atlantic City, who graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1968 and worked in marketing before retiring.

Instead he talked about the beauty of the South Pacific islands that were not touched by war, she said, and the native peoples he met.

But it must have been a difficult time training at Montford Point, Branch said.

“He was one of the first there,” she said. “They had to help build the camp. When they arrived it was like a swamp.”

The recruits were crowded in inadequate housing and were not allowed to go to nearby Camp Lejeune without a white escort, Branch and Michael Johnson said.

Walter Johnson was a hard worker who did his job and didn’t complain, they said.

“He was a proud Marine,” Branch said.

When he returned from the war, he became an Atlantic City firefighter and had second jobs on the side, including cleaning the old Atlantic City Press building at Atlantic and Ohio avenues, Michael Johnson said.

He and Louise Forrest Johnson, who owned and ran Forrest School of Dance for years in the city, were married before he left for the Marine Corps, Branch said.

Branch now lives in her parents’ former house where she grew up on McKinley Avenue, and Michael Johnson lives in the Venice Park neighborhood. They have a brother Jaurvon Johnson, who is a retired U.S. Navy pilot and commander who lives in the Washington, D.C., area.

The Montford Point Marines were the first African-Americans to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps after President Franklin Roosevelt issued an executive order establishing the Fair Employment Practices Commission in June 1941, according to the National Montford Point Marine Association. Roosevelt’s action opened all branches of the military to Blacks, but until 1949 training camps were separate.

“The largest number of Black Marines to serve in combat during WWII took part in the seizure of Okinawa, with approximately 2,000 seeing action,” the association’s website says.

Montford Point Marines of the 36th Depot Company also landed on the island of Iwo Jima on Feb. 16, 1945.

The medal program started in 2011 under President Barack Obama, Michael Johnson said. The first recipients were surviving veterans, and now the families are being awarded the medals on behalf of the veterans who have died.

There are several documentaries on the Montford Point Marines available on YouTube, including one about Geeter’s work called “Mission Montford Point.”

For more information on the medal program, call Geeter at 610-608-5786 or email geeterj@yahoo.com.