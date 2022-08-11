Atlantic City eyeing police in schools, stronger presence on streets

ATLANTIC CITY — Officials are planning a more aggressive approach to making the city's streets and schools safer.

The city has applied for a federal Class III officer grant to bring 11 officers to the city's schools. Each officer would be posted at a city school, with a long-term goal of staffing each institution with two officers, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Thursday during a news conference at the city's Public Safety Building.

Small said his administration is prioritizing public safety as the city grapples with a glut of crime.

"You're not going to stop everything, but we want to be in position," Small said.

No one from the school district was present at the news conference.

The Class III school resource officers would be paid $35 an hour, a competitive wage acting police Chief James Sarkos said should elicit interest from top prospects, including retired city patrol officers. The officers will have to go through a background check before being hired.

New leader takes helm at Atlantic City casino trade group The trade group for Atlantic City’s nine casinos named a veteran casino executive as its new president. Mark Giannantonio has more than 35 years’ experience in the casino industry, and has been president and CEO of Resorts casino since 2012. Before that, he was president and CEO of the Tropicana in Atlantic City. The Casino Association of New Jersey's role is to advocate for Atlantic City’s casinos, including in interactions with state legislators on issues of interest to the casinos and the resort as a whole. The industry has made a big push to return to pre-pandemic business levels, with millions spent on renovations and new attractions in recent months.

An ordinance approving the pay rate will be on an upcoming City Council agenda, Sarkos said.

"We're going to be advertising for the position in the very near future," he said.

The proposal to assign officers to city schools still has to be approved by the school board, Small said. Mayor Small's wife, La'Quetta, is superintendent of the city's school district.

The city finalized its grant application June 18. While the grant won't be awarded until a future date, Small said he's confident the city will obtain the money.

"We've been proactive," Small said. "This is something that we want to do to ensure the safety of our children."

Sarkos said the Class III officer initiative is a "cost-effective" move for the city to protect its youth.

Outside of school, the city is planning to hire part-time police aides to oversee safety conditions across the city, specifically on Atlantic Avenue. The plan is to hire them for around-the-clock coverage on one of the city's main roads, Small said, adding the state is on board with the community-policing effort.

"We see what's going on, and we're trying to make solutions," Small said.

Small said he expects more details to come in October.

The mayor said he also has spoken to council about reducing operating hours for certain businesses, specifically 24/7 convenience stores. Most of the problems are arising from stores being open late at night not only along Atlantic Avenue but in the surrounding communities, disrupting the quality of life for residents, Small said.

The mayor added city officials and business owners with late-night operation hours have discussed the issues, as well as Small's plan.

Small admitted that clamping down on businesses might not be a favored action by some, but pushing for a safer city trumps the unpopularity.

Atlantic City police say Philadelphia man had loaded gun on Boardwalk ATLANTIC CITY — A Philadelphia man was arrested Sunday on the Boardwalk with a handgun loade…

"That's what you're in this position for, not to do the popular thing all the time, but the right thing all the time," Small said.

Sarkos added that his department is recommitting itself to "cleaning up" Atlantic Avenue, saying more of the police force will shift inland now that summer crowds are slowly beginning to fade.

Statistics collected by the Police Department show about 4,400 officer responses have been made along Atlantic Avenue between South Carolina and Ohio avenues, about 6.5% of the department's total emergency calls.

Moving forward, the department will analyze what portions of Atlantic Avenue are yielding the most calls for service and plan to toughen law enforcement responses accordingly, he said.

"The warning is out there," Sarkos said. "The Police Department will be out in full force."