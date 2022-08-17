 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City Expressway toll revenue up, airport passenger numbers down over last July

Atlantic City International Airport

About 98,000 passengers used Atlantic City International Airport last month, according to a report to the South Jersey Transportation Authority board Wednesday morning. The number of airport passengers dropped 4.8% compared to a year ago, and airport parking fell 6%, according to the SJTA.

Toll revenue on the Atlantic City Expressway in July was 2% higher than last July, but airport passengers fell 4.8% compared to a year ago and airport parking fell 6%, according to the South Jersey Transportation Authority.

About 98,000 passengers used the airport last month, according to a report by SJTA Executive Director Stephen Dougherty to the board Wednesday morning.

June numbers were also down this year (74,248) compared to 2021 (81,645).

However, airport passenger numbers are still up year-to-date. As of June, total passenger numbers were 472,924 in 2022, compared with 389,672 in the first six months of 2021.

The only thing that increased at the airport was non-parking revenue, which is up 3.7% over last July to $634,000, Dougherty said.

Airport parking brought in $381,000 in July, 6% less than last July.

Dougherty also said expressway facility projects continue to progress at all three maintenance yards, the Atlantic City connector, the new Pleasantville garage and more.

Planning and design are ongoing for the expressway widening project, which will create three lanes in each direction from milepost 31.6 in Winslow Township, Camden County, to the end of the expressway at milepost 44.2 in Washington Township, Gloucester County.

Funding for major expressway projects comes from toll increases that took effect in September 2020.



