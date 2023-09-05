HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A Philadelphia man was hospitalized late Monday following a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway, State Police said.
The 31-year-old driver was injured when his Toyota crashed into the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza at 10:23 p.m., State Police Detective Jeffrey Lebron said Tuesday. The driver's injuries were not life threatening.
The man was brought to an unidentified local hospital, Lebron said.
The car caught fire after colliding with the toll plaza. Lebron did not say whether the plaza was damaged by the crash.
The crash remained under investigation Tuesday.
