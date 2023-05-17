The South Jersey Transportation Authority board on Wednesday approved two new contracts worth about $35 million for construction of an all-electronic tolling system, bringing the total cost approved so far to almost $200 million for the project.

The board approved a $30.6 million contract with South State Inc. of Bridgeton to install components of the system and a $3.8 million contract with Greenman-Pedersen Inc. of Lebanon, Hunterdon County, for construction management and inspection services for the project.

Previously the board had approved spending up to $159 million with TransCore LP of Tennessee for the hardware to move to an all electronic system (about $41.8 million) and to maintain the system for 15 years (about $117.3 million).

The authority has said it expects the new system to debut in May 2025.

SJTA Transportation Technology Director Joel Falk said the cost of the hardware will be reduced about $3 million because the authority has elected not to install three additional tolling areas.

The contract with South State is for installation of 11 toll zones that will each have a set of gantries and structures for both eastbound and westbound traffic, according to the resolution the board passed.

"Major work items include but are not limited to ... gantries, cameras, variable message signs, utility structures and structure foundations, as well as installation of ITS facilities on constructed gantries, demolition of existing legacy tolling plaza structures, and roadway restoration," the resolution states.

In the agency’s capital improvement plan approved in 2021 and funded through a 37% increase in tolls, the SJTA said the cost of an all-electronic tolling system would be $40 million.

It was to be paid for with part of the $500 million expected to be raised by the toll increases, which also include annual toll hikes tied to cost-of-living increases.

In his April monthly report to the board, Executive Director Stephen Dougherty said toll revenue for April came in at more than $9 million, an increase of 1.8% compared to April 2022.

Individual tolls went up 3% in 2022 over 2021, however, so the increase in revenue is due to higher tolls paid by travelers rather than more use of the toll road.

About 86,000 passengers used Atlantic City International Airport, up slightly (0.4%) compared to April of last year.