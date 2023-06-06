HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A passenger was injured after a vehicle overturned Tuesday morning on the Atlantic City Expressway following a two-car collision, State Police said.
Troopers were called to the crash site at milepost 12.9 at 12:43 a.m. Their investigation determined an eastbound vehicle hit a car in front of them, pushing it into a concrete median, Trooper Charles Marchan said.
After hitting the concrete, the car overturned, injuring the passenger's hand, Marchan said. The rider was taken to an unnamed hospital.
The crash remained under investigation Tuesday afternoon, Marchan said.
