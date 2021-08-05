 Skip to main content
Atlantic City Experience reopens in Boardwalk Hall
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public

CRDA spent about $10 million in luxury tax revenue to renovate the lobby at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. In this 2019 photo, the Atlantic City Free Public Library’s Atlantic City Experience exhibit opens to the public.

 Press archives

Atlantic City Officials and Dignitaries was on hand as Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall lobby renovations was unveiled, and the Atlantic City Free Public Library’s “Atlantic City Experience” exhibit opened to the public. July 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Experience at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall is once again open for public viewing.

Presented by the Atlantic City Free Public Library, the Experience showcases the culturally diverse heritage and history of the city through topical exhibits, images, digital touch screens, artifacts, an interactive timeline and a mini theater. Highlighted in the exhibits are important events and people throughout the city's history.

The Atlantic City Experience is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

— Ahmad Austin

