Atlantic City Experience reopens in Boardwalk Hall

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Experience at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall is once again open for public viewing.
Presented by the Atlantic City Free Public Library, the Experience showcases the culturally diverse heritage and history of the city through topical exhibits, images, digital touch screens, artifacts, an interactive timeline and a mini theater. Highlighted in the exhibits are important events and people throughout the city's history.
The Atlantic City Experience is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
— Ahmad Austin
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.