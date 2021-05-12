Atlantic City expecting great success for summer 2021

Matthew Doherty has very high hopes for Atlantic City this summer.
The executive director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority joined by several other city and county officials, expressed this optimism for the pending tourism season Wednesday during Stockton University's 13th annual Jersey Shorecast.
During the 80-minute discussion, the panelists detailed 2020's hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and also gave their predictions for the city with summer around the corner.
"We are very bullish," said Doherty, who moderated the panel. "A lot of the changes that are coming down the pipe look like everything's pointing to a really tremendous 2021 in Atlantic and, I would guess, the entire Jersey Shore, as well."
A number of pandemic-related adjustments from 2020 are expected to play a big role in this year's success, including an emphasis on outdoor dining at places like Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall. Atlantic City's now-permanent open container law should also benefit the city's Orange Loop section.
"We partnered with platforms such as DoorDash and Uber Eats and we found that to be very successful," said Jamie Hoagland, marketing director of Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall. "We started that last summer, and we're going to continue with that."
Open container permission has been pushed for at least a decade in Atlantic City. Last June, Mayor Marty Small Sr. signed an executive order permitting it until November or until COVID-19 restrictions were lifted by Gov. Phil Murphy, whichever came first. A continued push for the order to be made permanent eventually paid off when the governor signed it into law in August.
"Obviously, the open container law has been very good for us and that's also been very successful. We'll do everything we can to keep that going. Also, we're going to continue to push outdoor dining. Again, we already had that going for us, and then with COVID and the new rules, we were just poised for success with that."
New York Avenue's Bourre, said Meet AC President and CEO Larry Sieg, will also incorporate more outdoor music concerts moving forward.
Cape May County as a whole fared better than many, according to Department of Tourism Director Diane Wieland. She said the county was initially expecting losses of at least 30% from 2019, but it managed to exceed expectations by minimizing the damage to 21%.
One of the factors in the county's relative success was that it tightened its marketing radius, Wieland said. Traditionally around 300 miles, the radius was decreased to focus on people that didn't have to deal with too many travel restrictions.
"I will tell you, the campgrounds were a huge part of their resurgence," she added. "People were looking for that safe vacation getaway, more controlled."
Looking ahead to this summer, Stockton University economics professor Oliver Cooke said all signs are pointing to a rebound.
In addition to "lockdown fatigue," he said national savings "skyrocketed" as a result of people staying inside.
"There's lot of fiscal stimulus coursing through the economic system at this point," he said, "and I think, to Diane's point, folks are just desperate to be outside."
Sieg said large events and groups have already begun booking venues through 2025; and Saturday's grand opening of the Lucky Snake arcade at Showboat should also be a major avenue of non-casino revenue.
He also said that the 2019 filming of the Netflix movie "Army of the Dead" at Showboat and the former Atlantic Club may have opened yet another avenue.
"In the last year, we've also seen quite an increase of interest from movie production companies wanting to come in and film in Atlantic City," Sieg said. "It's an ideal location, from major motion pictures to music videos.
"We're excited on the film side, on the sports side and the meeting side that we continue to work on every day. But I think the leisure side will be booming this summer."
