Atlantic City expecting great success for summer 2021

"Obviously, the open container law has been very good for us and that's also been very successful. We'll do everything we can to keep that going. Also, we're going to continue to push outdoor dining. Again, we already had that going for us, and then with COVID and the new rules, we were just poised for success with that."

New York Avenue's Bourre, said Meet AC President and CEO Larry Sieg, will also incorporate more outdoor music concerts moving forward.

Cape May County as a whole fared better than many, according to Department of Tourism Director Diane Wieland. She said the county was initially expecting losses of at least 30% from 2019, but it managed to exceed expectations by minimizing the damage to 21%.

One of the factors in the county's relative success was that it tightened its marketing radius, Wieland said. Traditionally around 300 miles, the radius was decreased to focus on people that didn't have to deal with too many travel restrictions.

"I will tell you, the campgrounds were a huge part of their resurgence," she added. "People were looking for that safe vacation getaway, more controlled."

Looking ahead to this summer, Stockton University economics professor Oliver Cooke said all signs are pointing to a rebound.