ATLANTIC CITY — Two medical professionals have been added to the city administration and tasked with spearheading the local response to a range of health issues.
Dr. Wilson J. Washington Jr. and Dr. Kifle Mihrete have been appointed health director and public health officer, respectively, city and state officials said Wednesday. Washington and Mihrete will work in the city’s Department of Health & Human Services, according to a news release.
"We look forward to Dr. Washington and Dr. Mihrete contributing their skills and experience to Atlantic City, where the public health challenges are so great," said Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who also serves as commissioner of the state Department of Community Affairs, the agency with direct oversight of Atlantic City.
Washington most recently served as a senior public health adviser for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Mihrete most recently served the as the city's registered environmental health specialist and part-time health officer.
State officials identified public health as a key focus in its 2018 report on transitioning Atlantic City back to local control. The report, co-authored by Jim Johnson, former special counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy, highlighted the city's poor health metrics.
"In order for the city to fully and equitably recover from the COVID-19 public health emergency and economic recession, it must also address longstanding health challenges such as infant mortality, obesity and substance abuse," Oliver said. "I believe both gentlemen are passionate about public health and understand what successful health initiatives can do to improve a community."
Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Washington and Mihrete are "two talented and committed individuals who are well-versed in the health challenges that diverse communities face."
"The city is truly blessed to have them working alongside us as we continue to get through this COVID-19 pandemic together," Small said.
The city Department of Health & Human Services plans to conduct a community health needs assessment to determine where and how to focus resources, according to the release. The department also intends to address food insecurity and access to healthy foods and support safe and healthy behaviors and initiatives during the pandemic.
