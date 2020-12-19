Atlantic City event provides Hope for the Holidays

ATLANTIC CITY — Shantay Varnavo said her family will be able to have a proper Christmas this year thanks to Saturday’s second annual Hope for the Holidays event at Brown’s Park.
The event, organized by Recovery Force of Atlantic County, helped feed and provide Christmas gifts for more than 400 people.
“It’s good because I don’t have money and I got a lot of people that live in my house,” said Varnavo, 35, of Atlantic City. “It’s hard on me because I’m single and I don’t get any funds, no Section 8, no nothing, so it actually helps me out because I have no money for Christmas.”
Hope for the Holidays is an effort to combat substance abuse and mental illness among the city’s youth by offering holiday spirit and informing families how they can combat addiction. To comply with Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 directive limiting outdoor gatherings to 25 people, stations of gifts and other informational documents were spaced out throughout the park, with only 25 people allowed in at any given time. A line formed outside the park, with new families being let in once others walked out.
Recovery Force President Bob Catalano said the event was in serious jeopardy when the gathering limit was decreased.
Recovery Force of Atlantic County has partnered with the Addiction Policy Forum to launch a …
“When the governor went from 500 to 25, it was a scramble,” Catalano said. “Like, what does that really mean in terms of 25 people? Do you mean 25 people in the whole park? Is it 25 people at one table?
“It was hairy for a minute.”
Catalano credited city Fire Chief Scott Evans for guiding the organization through the process of making sure the event followed state guidelines.
Families walked along a one-way path with tables of gifts on either side of them. Gifts were labeled for boys and girls, from newborns to 13 years old. In addition to gifts, Hope One Atlantic County made hot chocolate while helping those in need find recovery resources. Platters of hot food were handed out at the end of the path as families walked out.
With many falling on even greater financial hardships during the pandemic, potentially giving way to more addiction and mental illness, Catalano said this year it’s especially important to help the community.
“We feel like with the pandemic and the impact of that already, to limit this on top of that would just further increase the desperation,” he said, “and the acts of substance abuse, suicide and depression that are already mounting.”
Recovery Force will hold a similar event around Easter, Catalano said.
Atlantic City holiday food distribution at Bader Field
