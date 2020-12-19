Atlantic City event provides Hope for the Holidays

ATLANTIC CITY — Shantay Varnavo said her family will be able to have a proper Christmas this year thanks to Saturday’s second annual Hope for the Holidays event at Brown’s Park.

The event, organized by Recovery Force of Atlantic County, helped feed and provide Christmas gifts for more than 400 people.

“It’s good because I don’t have money and I got a lot of people that live in my house,” said Varnavo, 35, of Atlantic City. “It’s hard on me because I’m single and I don’t get any funds, no Section 8, no nothing, so it actually helps me out because I have no money for Christmas.”

Hope for the Holidays is an effort to combat substance abuse and mental illness among the city’s youth by offering holiday spirit and informing families how they can combat addiction. To comply with Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 directive limiting outdoor gatherings to 25 people, stations of gifts and other informational documents were spaced out throughout the park, with only 25 people allowed in at any given time. A line formed outside the park, with new families being let in once others walked out.

Recovery Force President Bob Catalano said the event was in serious jeopardy when the gathering limit was decreased.

