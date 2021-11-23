Atlantic City esports leader tapped to explore betting standards for e-games

The co-founder and CEO of an Atlantic City-based esports company has been tapped by a national industry association to help develop betting standards for esports and video games.
G3 Esports' Anthony Gaud was recently named to the Esports Trade Association's 2022 Board of Directors, where he will serve a one-year term.
While on the board, Gaud will be tasked with establishing and chairing a committee tasked with developing betting standards and processes for esports and video games nationally, according to a news release.
The Gaud-Hammer Gaming Group is described as a full-service agency of esports industry executives "with decades of experience in entertainment, development, marketing and gaming."
The Esports Trade Association, based in Chicago, advocates for the esports industry. Board members serve a one-year term and participate in monthly meetings that help shape the association’s programs, policies and initiatives. There are 13 members on the association's board.
