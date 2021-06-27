Atlantic City embraces esports, recognizing the potential economic and social benefits for the resort

Ryan Andjel still has a hard time describing what gaming has done for him over the past few years.

Since transferring to Stockton University in 2020, the 22-year-old has been a member of Stockton Esports, a team that has competed against — and beaten — top collegiate talent from across the country to earn scholarship money for its players.

It’s an avenue of cutting college costs that Andjel, of Berlin, Camden County, never anticipated when he was younger.

“It’s awesome,” said Andjel, a business management major. “It’s really a blessing to be in the position I’m in right now. It’s awesome to see how far we came, even just playing for our school league.”

Andjel is one of thousands in the country who likely feel the same way. The past few years have seen an exponential jump in the exposure of esports, which pits players against one another in video games such as “Call of Duty” and “Overwatch” in tournaments. Schools and governments have begun to see the benefits such events can provide to both education and the economy, and new programs and initiatives sprout on a regular basis.

Thanks to decades of casino gaming experience, and legislation to permit its expansion into esports, Atlantic City could soon set the bar on esports betting.