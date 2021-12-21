Atlantic City Electric urging customers to use energy assistance as deadline looms

MAYS LANDING - Atlantic City Electric is making a last call for pandemic-related energy assistance.
With a Dec. 30 deadline looming, the company said millions of dollars in free money is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Customers do not need to be behind on their bills to receive a grant.
The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs extended the deadline to Dec. 30 for grant applications through the New Jersey Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Through the program's American Rescue Plan Utility Relief, the department is offering assistance to limited-to moderate-income households with overdue bills during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said.
For more information about energy assistance programs, customers can visit atlanticcityelectric.com/Help. Customers can also call 800-642-3780.
This year, more than 35,000 Atlantic City Electric customers have received $28.4 million assistance. An additional $2.9 million has been awarded during the 2022 program year, which began on Oct. 1, company spokesperson Frank Tedesco said last Wednesday.
"We are pleased to know our customers are taking advantage of various energy assistance programs, but there are still millions of dollars still available to help residents in need of assistance. There are numerous programs available to assist residents with varying levels of income, but some of these programs are on a first-come, first-served basis and are only available until the money runs out," Tedesco said.
As of November, nearly 107,000 Atlantic City Electric customers are behind, of which 24,560 have made payment arrangements, Tedesco said.
"We will work with each customer individually to establish a flexible payment arrangement that works best for them, but now is the time for our customers to connect with us," Tedesco said.
The funds are available to households with varying income sizes and fuel and dwelling types, with no payback required, the company said.
In July, Gov. Phil Murphy replaced the state's pandemic shutoff moratorium on utilities with a grace period, which concludes at the end of the year.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
