Atlantic City Electric urging customers to use energy assistance as deadline looms

MAYS LANDING - Atlantic City Electric is making a last call for pandemic-related energy assistance.

With a Dec. 30 deadline looming, the company said millions of dollars in free money is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Customers do not need to be behind on their bills to receive a grant.

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs extended the deadline to Dec. 30 for grant applications through the New Jersey Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Through the program's American Rescue Plan Utility Relief, the department is offering assistance to limited-to moderate-income households with overdue bills during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said.

For more information about energy assistance programs, customers can visit atlanticcityelectric.com/Help. Customers can also call 800-642-3780.

This year, more than 35,000 Atlantic City Electric customers have received $28.4 million assistance. An additional $2.9 million has been awarded during the 2022 program year, which began on Oct. 1, company spokesperson Frank Tedesco said last Wednesday.