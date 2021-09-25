Atlantic City Electric updates Cape May substation

CAPE MAY — Last month, a thunderstorm left Cape May, West Cape May and Cape May Point without power for over an hour.

With the building of a new substation to replace the current one on Elmira Street in Cape May, Atlantic City Electric is working to ensure an event like this is prevented in the future, said Frank Tedesco, a spokesperson for the utility.

Aging infrastructure has spurred the recent overhaul and modernization of the systems that connect local grids to regional transmission systems, Tedesco said in a news release. The current substation was built in 1909 and hasn’t been updated for over 20 years.

The new substation will improve the reliability of service to more than 7,100 homes and businesses, he said.