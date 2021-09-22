Atlantic City Electric unveils plan to help state reach full clean energy by 2050

Showboat to host 15 amateur boxing bouts in free event Friday The Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City will host 15 bouts of championship amateur boxing, featu…

The company plans to conduct an energy audit at its facilities across South Jersey to assess how they can improve their energy usage and implement necessary changes by 2025, said Maris Slaten, director of regulatory strategy and services for parent company Pepco Holdings.

"Starting with the audit, something else we can do this year is switching out our lighting," Slaten said. "(That) is an easy win for the company. Also installing controls such as motion sensors, that way we can begin to conserve energy in our buildings. We also plan to replace less efficient heating and cooling systems."

Slaten said the company could reduce its energy consumption by 30% just by switching to more energy efficient lighting.

Atlantic City Electric has committed to reducing its operations-related emissions 50% by 2030 and is looking to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The company plans to engage the community by enabling solar for income-limited customers, planting trees, supporting offshore wind development and readying the local energy grid for clean resources in the future.

Engaging the youth of New Jersey is also a key part of the company's plan, said Mellanie Lassiter, head of corporate relations for Pepco.