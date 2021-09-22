Atlantic City Electric unveils plan to help state reach full clean energy by 2050

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric has set forth a plan to help achieve Gov. Phil Murphy's goal of having 100% clean energy in the state by 2050, utility officials said during a forum Wednesday.
The company's three-pronged approach aims to reduce energy emissions and mitigate the impacts of climate change by focusing on "company, community and customers."
“Climate change is real and is having an impact on New Jersey and its residents, today,” said Gary Stockbridge, Atlantic City Electric's regional president. “Recent flooding, tornadoes and severe storms have shown we need to take action now to help reinforce the local energy grid through smarter, stronger and cleaner technologies that will help ensure a clean and healthy environment for the future. We know we can’t do this alone, but we recognize the positive impact we can have in helping to be an important part of the change.”
Since 2018, the Murphy administration has implemented multiple measures intended to keep the state on a path to becoming less reliant on fossil fuels.
In July, Murphy signed a package of bills intended to increase solar development and facilitate installation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure throughout the state.
After giving a brief overview of the plan at Wednesday's forum, officials held a panel discussion where they detailed each layer of the initiative, beginning with how Atlantic City Electric plans to reduce its own emissions.
The company plans to conduct an energy audit at its facilities across South Jersey to assess how they can improve their energy usage and implement necessary changes by 2025, said Maris Slaten, director of regulatory strategy and services for parent company Pepco Holdings.
"Starting with the audit, something else we can do this year is switching out our lighting," Slaten said. "(That) is an easy win for the company. Also installing controls such as motion sensors, that way we can begin to conserve energy in our buildings. We also plan to replace less efficient heating and cooling systems."
Slaten said the company could reduce its energy consumption by 30% just by switching to more energy efficient lighting.
Atlantic City Electric has committed to reducing its operations-related emissions 50% by 2030 and is looking to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
The company plans to engage the community by enabling solar for income-limited customers, planting trees, supporting offshore wind development and readying the local energy grid for clean resources in the future.
Engaging the youth of New Jersey is also a key part of the company's plan, said Mellanie Lassiter, head of corporate relations for Pepco.
Lassiter said the company will do this by continuing its NJ Student Climate Challenge, which teaches middle school-aged children about climate change and encourages them to come up with mitigation projects that could benefit their schools.
"This program helps foster the growing role young people have in addressing the climate crisis," Lassiter said. "Last year, the challenge reached over 400 students in 26 schools statewide. It also resulted in 16 action projects."
The company also is focused on helping customers manage their energy usage through energy efficiency programs, simplifying the switch to solar power and providing off-peak rates and other incentives.
Joseph L. Fiordaliso, president of the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, reminded the panel and attendees that everyone has a moral obligation to deal with climate change for the sake of future generations.
"This (Earth) is the only piece of real estate we’re able to live on, so we have to do everything we can," Fiordaliso said. "Not for my generation but for future generations, to ensure that they can look back at us and say they did everything possible."
Fiordaliso also referenced a recent United Nations study that called global warming a “code red for humanity.”
The report, released earlier this month, said warming is accelerating sea level rise and worsening extreme weather. Tropical cyclones are getting stronger and wetter, while Arctic sea ice is dwindling in the summer and permafrost is thawing. All of these trends will get worse, the report said.
"I don't think we have to define what code red means; that sounds pretty serious to me," Fiordaliso said. "We’ve certainly seen the impact of it right here in New Jersey. If we do not act now — and I mean immediately, not five, 10 years from now; I'm talking about today — it will be too late."
