 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Atlantic City Electric to distribute 900 trees through Arbor Day Foundation

  • 0
ACElectricLogo.jpg

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric is giving away 900 trees to residential customers through the end of May through the Arbor Day Foundation. 

Each year for the past decade, Atlantic City Electric has partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation through its Energy Saving Trees program, providing more than 125,000 trees with the help of the company's sister Exelon utilities.

The Arbor Day Foundation is the largest nonprofit dedicated to planting trees, having planted almost 500 million throughout the world since 1972.

The trees distributed through 2021 by the Exelon utilities are expected to absorb 1.6 million pounds of air pollutants, sequester more than 479 million pounds of carbon, save more than 185 million kilowatts of energy and provide more than $57 million in combined energy and community benefits, Atlantic City Electric said in a news release.

"Companies and service providers who take part in Energy Saving Trees truly understand the value trees have in a community," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation.

People are also reading…

Customers can choose a one-gallon tree from several species, including bald cypress, river birch, Eastern redbud, red maple and white dogwood. The tree will be delivered by mail.

To reserve a tree, visit arborday.org/ace or call 855-670-2773.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

The ‘rasps’ from these lobsters can be heard from nearly two miles away

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News