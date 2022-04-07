Atlantic City Electric to distribute 900 trees through Arbor Day Foundation

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric is giving away 900 trees to residential customers through the end of May through the Arbor Day Foundation.

Each year for the past decade, Atlantic City Electric has partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation through its Energy Saving Trees program, providing more than 125,000 trees with the help of the company's sister Exelon utilities.

The Arbor Day Foundation is the largest nonprofit dedicated to planting trees, having planted almost 500 million throughout the world since 1972.

The trees distributed through 2021 by the Exelon utilities are expected to absorb 1.6 million pounds of air pollutants, sequester more than 479 million pounds of carbon, save more than 185 million kilowatts of energy and provide more than $57 million in combined energy and community benefits, Atlantic City Electric said in a news release.

"Companies and service providers who take part in Energy Saving Trees truly understand the value trees have in a community," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation.

Customers can choose a one-gallon tree from several species, including bald cypress, river birch, Eastern redbud, red maple and white dogwood. The tree will be delivered by mail.

To reserve a tree, visit arborday.org/ace or call 855-670-2773.

