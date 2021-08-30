Atlantic City Electric sends workers to help Louisiana restore power

Atlantic City Electric sent about 50 line workers and support crew members to Louisiana on Monday to help with the recovery from Hurricane Ida for an expected two-week deployment, according to a ACE spokesman Frank Tedesco.

There was a pre-deployment briefing in Newark, Del., on Monday morning, and at about noon crews were scheduled to board about two dozen trucks for the drive to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Delmarva Power workers also joined in the convoy, according to an Exelon spokesperson. Exelon is the parent company of both ACE and Delmarva Power.

Hurricane Ida, one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the United States, made landfall Sunday and soon knocked out power to the entire city of New Orleans and a large swath of the state.

It came ashore on the same date Hurricane Katrina landed, causing massive damage to Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier. Katrina was blamed for 1,800 deaths as it caused levee breaches and catastrophic flooding in New Orleans.

Crews will be assigned precise work locations once damage assessments are completed by the local utility Entergy, the spokesperson said.