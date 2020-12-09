Atlantic City Electric proposes rate increase to take effect in 2022

Atlantic City Electric on Wednesday asked the state Board of Public Utilities to approve a 6.89% rate increase for customers starting in 2022, the company said in a news release.
"With more working adults at home and school-aged children learning virtually, the need for reliable energy service is greater now more than ever," Region President Gary Stockbridge said. "The proposed rate adjustment is necessary to continue providing customers with the level of service they have relied on throughout the pandemic."
The company said it has worked on a number of enhancements to local power grids to handle the increased energy usage. According to the release, the increase would translate to about $9.23 per month for the average residence. The company said it plans to keep rates flat in the meantime through accelerated tax benefits and a partial rate deferral.
