Atlantic City Electric offers tips to help customers get through the worst of storm season

BRIGANTINE — On the second day of hurricane season Thursday, Atlantic City Electric hosted its annual summer news conference to prepare the community for the upcoming storm season and inform people about different energy projects.

The conference, which hadn't been held for several years due to pandemic restrictions, took place at Atlantic City Electric's Brigantine substation, which had undergone upgrades the past two years and was put back in commission last month.

Atlantic City Electric and the Atlantic County Office of Emergency Preparedness hosted the event.

Ben Armstrong, communications director for Pepco Holdings, opened and closed the conference. Speakers included Karen Bew, deputy mayor of Brigantine; Andrew Sykes, Atlantic City Electric's emergency preparedness manager; and Mark Pino, deputy emergency management coordinator for Atlantic County.

"Keeping an eye on the weather is one of the most important things for customers to do," said Susan Coan, region vice president of Atlantic City Electric, as she shared some tips with the small crowd of residents, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, public workers, Atlantic City Electric workers and others present.

Coan said besides keeping an eye on the weather, people should have emergency storm kits with flashlights, batteries, a radio, bottled water and nonperishable foods, essential prescription medicines and first aid, and "anything you need to leave the house in a rush."

"No area is immune to a storm," Coan said.

Speakers reiterated that having an emergency plan, alternate meeting spot in case of extended outages, reviewing manufacturer's instructions for generators, and having a survival flash drive with important documents like identification, birth certificates and wills are important to survival.

"Being ready for summer isn't just up to Atlantic City Electric alone. It's up to our customers and community to do what they have to do," Pino said.

After the conference, Atlantic City Electric linemen Kenyatta Brown, Tim Hesse and others volunteered to perform a demonstration about live wires during emergency situations.

Brown and other volunteers used a firefighter's boot, metal ladder and even an uncooked hot dog (meant to resemble a human finger), to show what happens when these objects touch a live wire.

The boot and the hot dog burst into blue, green and yellow flames, while some demonstrations featured loud booms that come from wires when an outage occurs.

A passing resident on a bike stopped to ask Atlantic City Electric workers how to tell the difference between wires. Workers told the man to stay away from all downed wires.

Contact Selena Vazquez: 609-272-7225 svazquez@pressofac.com

