Atlantic City Electric observing National Preparedness Month

MAYS LANDING — In the wake of Hurricane Ida, which brought flooding and a powerful tornado to the state Sept. 2, Atlantic City Electric is observing National Preparedness Month by reminding customers about the importance of being prepared for severe weather and other emergencies, company officials said Tuesday.
“Staying prepared helps ensure the safety of our communities, employees and contractors,” said Tyler Anthony, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Pepco Holdings, which includes Atlantic City Electric. “We are continuing to see stronger and more severe storms as a result of climate change. National Preparedness Month is a great reminder for our communities to be ready when storms do come. As a company we continue to ensure our readiness through regular planning and drills, consistent communication and engagement with local emergency management and other government agencies and continuous investment in the local energy grid.”
As part of its preparation efforts, Atlantic City Electric has invested in modernizing the local energy grid and firming up its system against severe weather, officials said.
This work includes inspecting existing infrastructure, replacing aging infrastructure, trimming trees and installing smart technology.
The company encourages its customers to do the following when a severe storm hits:
- Keep a flashlight with fresh batteries on each floor of your home.
- Identify an alternate location for you and or your family in case of an extended outage.
- Review the manufacturer’s instructions for safe operation of your generator. Do not connect a generator directly to your home’s wiring. Never use a generator indoors or in any enclosed area.
- Follow the advice of local emergency management officials.
- Stay away from any storm-damaged electrical equipment, especially downed lines. Always assume downed lines are energized. Report downed wires by calling 800-833-7476.
National Preparedness Month, first recognized in 2004, is sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
