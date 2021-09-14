Atlantic City Electric observing National Preparedness Month

MAYS LANDING — In the wake of Hurricane Ida, which brought flooding and a powerful tornado to the state Sept. 2, Atlantic City Electric is observing National Preparedness Month by reminding customers about the importance of being prepared for severe weather and other emergencies, company officials said Tuesday.

“Staying prepared helps ensure the safety of our communities, employees and contractors,” said Tyler Anthony, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Pepco Holdings, which includes Atlantic City Electric. “We are continuing to see stronger and more severe storms as a result of climate change. National Preparedness Month is a great reminder for our communities to be ready when storms do come. As a company we continue to ensure our readiness through regular planning and drills, consistent communication and engagement with local emergency management and other government agencies and continuous investment in the local energy grid.”