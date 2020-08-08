Isaias Storm aftermath

Cleanup was underway Wednesday after a tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Route 9 in the Marmora section of Upper Township.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Atlantic City Electric on Saturday said it was making the "final push" to restore power to customers affected by Tropical Storm Isaias and the storms that moved through South Jersey on Thursday and Friday.

According to the company's outage map, there were still 1,155 outages in South Jersey affecting 2,618 customers as of 12:08 p.m.

"Despite ongoing thunderstorms in the region, Atlantic City Electric believes it is on track to restore service for all customers by the end of the day today," the company said in a news release.

To help restore service following the storms, the company amassed one of the largest contingents of personnel in its history with more than 1,700 people. Atlantic City Electric received support from Exelon sister utilities GBE, ComEd and Pepco. Several other companies from Florida, Ohio, Michigan and Canada also lent support in the form of local contractors and resources.

