Utility crew from Consolidated Edison, Inc., commonly known as Con Edison or ConEd, that came in from Chicago, IL, survey the damage by a fallen tree that that took down power lines along Morris Avenue, in Linwood, by Tropical Storm Isiaas, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — As South Jersey continues to recover from Tropical Storm Isaias, nearly all residents have had power restored to their homes.
For some, however, that day hasn't come yet.
The American Red Cross and Atlantic City Electric on Friday held a water-and-ice distribution for families without power at the Anthony "Tony" Canale Training Center on English Creek Avenue. There was enough ice and water for at least 50 families at the training center, but nothing was handed out within the first 90 minutes as 99% of outages had been fixed by that morning, said Atlantic City Electric Senior Regulatory Assessor Daniel Rodriguez.
As many as 200,000 South Jersey customers lost power as a result of the tropical storm. By 2:07 p.m. Friday, there were 2,197 outages affecting 5,780 A.C. Electric customers, according to the company's outage map.
American Red Cross volunteer Alan Smith said the relationship between the organizations allowed them to plan water distributions all over the region almost immediately. A similar one was held about the same time in Downe Township, Cumberland County.
"Just about anyone has experienced what it's like — especially when it's warm out or very cold — to be without electricity," said Smith, a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel. "For many folks, that means they can't cook. That means, for many folks, they can't take care of their animals."
Smith said the Red Cross has also been putting those in need in hotels until their power is restored.
Atlantic City Electric hopes to have the remaining outages taken care of by Saturday evening.
“We have made great progress in restoring service for our customers following Tropical Storm Isaias, but we continue to have thousands of jobs left to tackle to bring every customer back online,” A.C. Electric Region President Gary Stockbridge said in a statement. “The perseverance of our crews and those who are assisting in this monumental effort is incredible, and we appreciate their continued commitment to restoring service for our customers safely. We also appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers, as we know being without electric service is difficult, especially during these challenging times.”
The electric company amassed one of the largest contingents of personnel in the company’s history to help restore service for customers following the storm, the company statement said. In addition to support from sister companies, contractors and resources from several other companies from different states, and Canada, came to New Jersey to help restore service.
If needed, A.C. Electric and the Red Cross will continue to hand out supplies for another day or two.
"The Red Cross takes care of those who need care," Smith said, "and Atlantic City Electric, as our partner, works along with us. And we're a pretty good team."
