Atlantic City Electric introduces new electric vehicle programs

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric will be implementing a suite of programs that will significantly expand clean electric transportation options in southern New Jersey and help make the transition to electric vehicles more convenient and affordable.

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities gave Atlantic City Electric the approval for the implementation.

The company’s programs will help develop new public electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the region and support customers interested in clean transportation options with new rebates and incentives to help cover the cost of installing electric vehicle charging ports at homes and businesses.

“We worked closely with all involved to reach an agreement that will rapidly grow South Jersey’s public charging network and support commercial and residential customers who want to skip the gas pump," said Gary Stockbridge, Atlantic City Electric region president in a written statement.

The programs focus on make-ready support that allows the company to partner with the private market to significantly expand public electric vehicle charging options and support residential and commercial customers interested in installing electric vehicle charging equipment, Atlantic City Electric said.