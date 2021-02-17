Atlantic City Electric introduces new electric vehicle programs

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric will be implementing a suite of programs that will significantly expand clean electric transportation options in southern New Jersey and help make the transition to electric vehicles more convenient and affordable.
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities gave Atlantic City Electric the approval for the implementation.
The company’s programs will help develop new public electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the region and support customers interested in clean transportation options with new rebates and incentives to help cover the cost of installing electric vehicle charging ports at homes and businesses.
“We worked closely with all involved to reach an agreement that will rapidly grow South Jersey’s public charging network and support commercial and residential customers who want to skip the gas pump," said Gary Stockbridge, Atlantic City Electric region president in a written statement.
The programs focus on make-ready support that allows the company to partner with the private market to significantly expand public electric vehicle charging options and support residential and commercial customers interested in installing electric vehicle charging equipment, Atlantic City Electric said.
Rebate programs will last until Dec. 31, 2026, or until program funds are fully exhausted.
ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City Electric expects to repair about 130 company-owned streetlight…
Atlantic City Electric’s new programs include:
• Public Charging – Provide incentives to cover a portion of the installation costs for 1,100 privately owned / operated Smart Level 2 and direct current fast charging ports in locations available to the public 24/7.
• Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Program – Offer 50% rebates (up to $1,000) to cover the installation of Smart Level 2 electric vehicle charging equipment in homes and offer a new electric vehicle rate option for residential customers that encourages them to charge their vehicles during off-peak hours, helping make charging a vehicle at home even more affordable.
• Multifamily Building Electric Vehicle Charger Rebates – Offer rebates to cover a portion of installation costs for 200 Smart Level 2 electric vehicle charging ports in multifamily buildings.
• Workplace and Fleet Electric Vehicle Charger Rebates – Offer 50% rebates to cover a portion of installation costs for 450 Smart Level electric vehicle charging ports for employee parking lots and company vehicle fleets at businesses across South Jersey.
• New Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Station Rate – New rate option for owners of public electric vehicle fast charging stations that will help attract private investment in fast chargers and support the continued expansion of charging infrastructure in South Jersey.
The programs that will be offered by Atlantic City Electric are a crucial part of the puzzle to electrify the transportation sector in New Jersey, said Pam Frank, CEO of ChargEVC-NJ.
“Atlantic City Electric’s approval comes on the heels of Governor (Phil) Murphy’s announcement earlier this week of an additional $100 million in investments towards statewide electric vehicle programs. The needed investments from our public utilities can fit together like pieces of a puzzle with these other investments," said Frank in a written statement.
Expanding public EV charging infrastructure will make clean transportation more convenient in South Jersey, Atlantic City Electric said.
The programs will support the development of 1,000 Smart Level 2 electric vehicle charging ports, which can fully charge most electric vehicles in about 3 to 5 hours, and 100 direct current fast charging ports, which can charge most electric vehicles to 80% in 30 minutes or less, Atlantic City Electric said.
Third-party providers will install, own, and maintain the charging stations.
Atlantic City Electric workforce development program
Atlantic City Electric in partnership with three South Jersey vocational schools (Atlantic County Institute of Technology, Cape May Vocational school, and Cumberland County TECH) and four workforce development boards held a celebration and news conference to announce details of a new workforce development program to educate New Jersey's future energy workforce - Atlantic County Institute of Technology, 5080 Atlantic Avenue, Mays Landing, N.J. 10/12/18
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.