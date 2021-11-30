 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City Electric initiating assistance programs
0 comments

Atlantic City Electric initiating assistance programs

{{featured_button_text}}
ACE trucks to Louisiana
Michelle Brunetti Post

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen warned Tuesday that the "metaverse," the all-encompassing virtual reality world promised by the social media giant, will be addictive and rob people of yet more personal information while giving the embattled company another monopoly online.

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric used Giving Tuesday to help the communities it serves.

Through the Good Neighbor Energy Fund, the utility works with New Jersey SHARES to provide payment assistance to customers facing hardships. Atlantic City Electric matches customer donations dollar for dollar, up to $20,000 annually, according to a release from the company. Customers can contribute to the fund by paying exactly $1 over their bill amount through their accounts. 

Customers can make a $1 contribution each time they pay their Atlantic City Electric bill.

Another program, the Gift of Energy, empowers anyone to make payments to an Atlantic City Electric customer's bill. The gift will appear as a credit on customers' bills.

"The holiday season can be difficult for many as they continue to face financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, experience challenges meeting their basic needs and may be separated from loved ones. These Atlantic City Electric programs provide meaningful support for South Jersey families and individuals who need support paying their energy bill," Atlantic City Electric said in a statement. 

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron Variant Putting Pressure on U.S. Hospitals

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News