Atlantic City Electric initiating assistance programs

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric used Giving Tuesday to help the communities it serves.
Through the Good Neighbor Energy Fund, the utility works with New Jersey SHARES to provide payment assistance to customers facing hardships. Atlantic City Electric matches customer donations dollar for dollar, up to $20,000 annually, according to a release from the company. Customers can contribute to the fund by paying exactly $1 over their bill amount through their accounts.
Customers can make a $1 contribution each time they pay their Atlantic City Electric bill.
Another program, the Gift of Energy, empowers anyone to make payments to an Atlantic City Electric customer's bill. The gift will appear as a credit on customers' bills.
"The holiday season can be difficult for many as they continue to face financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, experience challenges meeting their basic needs and may be separated from loved ones. These Atlantic City Electric programs provide meaningful support for South Jersey families and individuals who need support paying their energy bill," Atlantic City Electric said in a statement.
