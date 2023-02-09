Atlantic City Electric bills for energy cost will go up 4.1% to an average of $141 per month starting in June, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities said Wednesday.

At a special meeting the BPU approved the results of the State’s 22nd annual electricity auction for Basic Generation Service, which resulted in the rate change.

That's a monthly increase of $5.49, which is under the rate of inflation because increases are based on auction results from the prior three years, according to the BPU.

Rates will also increase for Jersey Central Power & Light Company (4.8%), Public Service Electric & Gas Company (3.3%), and Rockland Electric Company (6.9%).

“The average bill is based, in part, upon the results from the last three BGS auctions. As a result, in 2023, BGS ratepayers will experience an increase in energy costs that are generally at or below the current rate of inflation,” said Joseph L. Fiordaliso, President of the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities.

The BGS auction helps determine the cost of electricity for most New Jersey residents and many businesses each year.

Higher energy costs and the risk of providing a fixed-price product figured into the increases, according to the BPU.

According to the BPU, Atlantic City Electric has the highest bill for a customer using the average of 650 kilowatt-hours per month, going from $135.51 to $141.

JCP&L's average bill for the same amount of energy use is going from $92.65 to $97.14; PSE&G's is increasing from $122.39 to $126.48; and RECO's is increasing from $120.26 to $128.50.

The energy secured in the RSCP auction will meet one-third of the State’s residential and small business electric load requirements for the next three energy years, starting June 1, 2023, the BPU said.

The remaining two-thirds of customer supply requirements for the 12-month time period beginning June 1, 2023 will be met by electric supply secured in the BGS Auctions held in 2021 and 2022.