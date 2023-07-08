Roman and Katie Griko, owners of Crab Cakes R-Us, sit outside their closed business Saturday afternoon in Wildwood. The owners were monitoring a portable generator that was keeping their products cold, since the power went out the day before due to a fire at a substation on the island.
Matthew Strabuk photos, Staff Photographer
Jim Dietz, and one of his employees, Casey Baltzer, 15, remarked that in the four years he has run Jurassic Swirled ice cream parlor, he has never had to deal with a power outage like the one caused by Friday’s fire at a substation.
Matthew Strabuk, Staff Photographer
Workers were busy at the Oak and Susquehanna electrical substation in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk, Staff Photographer
Traffic lights throughout Wildwood were still out Saturday afternoon, like this corner of 16th Street.
WILDWOOD — Atlantic City Electric customers in the Wildwoods remained without power Saturday afternoon, but officials were hopeful that wouldn’t have been the case later that night.
Atlantic City Electric, in an update at 3 p.m. Saturday, had hopes that 80% of its customers would have their power restored by 6:30 p.m. and that all customers would get their electric back by 9. A fire at the Lake Avenue substation around noon Friday had left 24,000 without power.
Over 75% of customers who lost power shortly after noon Friday had it restored by 3 p.m. Saturday.
“Crews are continuing to focus on very complex outages, including installing temporary equipment at the substation to restore all remaining customers safely and as quickly as possible,” Atlantic City Electric said in a statement at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The company said it had maintained contact with its customers and advised them to consult the outage map or by logging into their accounts online or on the company’s mobile app for estimated restoration times.
“We know this has been a challenging event for our customers and we are working safely and as quickly as possible to restore service for all customers,” the company said Saturday afternoon. “We appreciate our customers’ continued patience as we work to restore their service.”
Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron said Friday the outage could have a significant impact on revenue for the city this weekend, calling it “devastating” and that businesses “could be losing hundreds of thousands of dollars.”
Some North Wildwood businesses suffered from the loss of power, while others got lucky. Several restaurants along New Jersey Avenue had signs outside saying they were closed during the day Saturday due to having no power.
“Almost everything was ruined,” said Gianna Gross, an employee at Potito’s Bakery in North Wildwood, which opened Saturday despite having no power.
“We had to throw away pretty much all of the baked goods, but we were able to make fresh donuts, so that’s pretty much why we’re open today,” Gross said.
Gross said the bakery was only accepting cash and had barely any customers all day. She hoped to close early unless the power came back on.
Nathan Brown, a Wildwoods BBQ employee, sat at a picnic table outside the closed restaurant Saturday afternoon waiting for some good news.
“We probably won’t be able to open today,” Brown said. “We had to close all day (Friday). They say power should be back on by 3, so we’ll see.”
Brown said the power outage was especially hurtful since the restaurant has been preparing for the upcoming New Jersey State Barbecue Championship, which will be held July 14-16 in North Wildwood.
Wild Fox Café, located right across the street from Wildwoods BBQ, got its power back around 10 p.m. Friday, employees said.
Down the street, Jenni Mac’s Snacks was open, as they were able to salvage their product the night before, owner Jenni McCormick said.
“I sold some of my cold items right after the power went off, and then I even set up some burners outside for a bit,” McCormick said. She said she was able to take most of her food home to store it in her personal freezer.
Jurassic Swirled, an ice cream shop in North Wildwood, was open because an employee’s dad loaned them a generator Friday night, owner Jim Dietz said.
“We lucked out. Otherwise we’d be a couple thousand down the drain, literally,” Dietz said.
A fire at a substation caused parts of the Wildwoods to lose power Friday afternoon, according to police.
The Byrne Community Center at 401 West Youngs Avenue in Wildwood was open to serve as a cooling center for those still without power, police said.
The fire originated in the small building on Lake Avenue. Atlantic City Electric was forced to shut down the substation, which impacted electrical service to about 24,000 customers in Wildwood and Wildwood Crest. Parts of Lower Township were impacted, too.
The fire began about noon. Police alerted the public to the fire at 12:26 p.m., and it was contained shortly after 1 p.m.. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Staff writer John Russo contributed to this report.
