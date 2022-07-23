Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township youth compete in summer camp

The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City participated in the Police Activities League of Egg Harbor Township's summer camp, a joint venture that was aided by current and former state lawmakers.

The Atlantic City club took part in the summer camp the week of July 14, participating in e-games, arcade events, as well as field sports and other summer activities. STEAM exploration was also part of the fun, said Stephanie Koch, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.

What was unique about the events was how they occurred, Koch said.

Koch said state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, introduced her to to PAL Executive Director Hector Taverez with the hope that the two organizations, which serve on the island and the mainland, could forge a closer relationship.

Former state Sen. William Gormley, R-Atlantic, who has been investing in the Boys & Girls Club for the past two years, helped by providing for the transportation for the Atlantic City youth to the mainland for a "week of STEAM exploration," Koch said.

"I know this is just the beginning of working together and creating more opportunities for youth to learn, grow and develop themselves into technology experts,” Koch said. "The Club and the PAL are looking to continue this partnership into the school year, exchanging youth so they can explore other sites and expand their STEAM learning, from Atlantic City to Egg Harbor Township.”