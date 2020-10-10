Atlantic City economy has 'slow, long' road ahead

ATLANTIC CITY — Even before the coronavirus took a severe financial toll on the retail, dining, entertainment and leisure industries, some otherwise successful companies struggled to do business in the city.
The recently announced closings of restaurateur Stephen Starr’s two concepts in the Playground Pier, Buddakan and The Continental, along with national brands that have an Atlantic City presence closing up shop, such as The Children’s Place and New York & Company at Tanger Outlets The Walk, highlight the difficulty of doing business in a city built on seasonal tourism.
Apple, Gucci, Longhorn Steakhouse, Ruby Tuesday, The Melting Pot, Taco Bell and KFC are just a handful of businesses that left Atlantic City pre-COVID-19, but the ongoing pandemic — and resulting restrictions — may accelerate Atlantic City’s business losses and, absent immediate relief, could force even more closings.
“(The city) is in a very deep hole, which is very much tied to the nature of the pandemic and the way that it disproportionately impacted a handful of industries that are absolutely central to Atlantic City’s economy,” said Oliver Cooke, an associate professor of economics at Stockton University. “It’s going to be a very slow, long slog back to the point at which people are feeling good about where the Atlantic City economy is.”
The economic challenges in Atlantic City are resulting in immediate fiscal pain for people in the greater metropolitan region. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Atlantic City-Hammonton metro area had the highest year-over-year change in unemployment rate, 19%, of anywhere in the country, as of July. Nearly 43,000 people in the greater Atlantic City region were unemployed this summer, a time of year when seasonal industries typically hire more workers to account for an increase in business.
Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, said members, particularly the area’s restaurants and bars, are hurting. The statewide 25% capacity restriction on indoor dining and the approaching cooler weather could mean disaster for businesses teetering on the edge, he said.
“The appeal of outdoor dining is fading quickly. If we can’t get open to 50% capacity or get some of these businesses (federal assistance) funding, the economics are going to be terrible,” Chait said.
The economic news is not all bleak in Atlantic City. Tanger Outlets The Walk had a busy summer and has carried that momentum into the fall, said Donna Danielson, general manager of the outdoor shopping district.
“People are shopping. What I’m hearing (from the merchants in The Walk) is we’re busy,” she said.
Two new stores, Victoria’s Secret and Vera Bradley, just opened in The Walk, and Danielson said she recently showed three vacant spaces to prospective retailers. She attributes The Walk’s success to a variety of factors, including the quality of brand names, the open-air shopping experience and the overall aesthetics of the commercial district.
COVID-19 also amplified The Walk’s use of social media to target customers, which helped foot traffic during the summer when the city’s casinos were still closed but people were flocking to the Boardwalk and beach.
“We’re unique. It’s not a regular shopping center, and we just get the gamut with every customer base that you could actually want. And I think that’s what makes us great here,” Danielson said.
Local government officials have for years touted economic diversification as the way to save Atlantic City from economic ruin, particularly after casino gaming on the East Coast expanded to neighboring states.
Chait pointed to growth industries, such as health care and education, as viable ways for the Atlantic City economy to thrive. Both Stockton University and AtlantiCare have plans to build new facilities in Atlantic City soon.
“The thing with (economic diversification) is that it doesn’t happen overnight. It takes time,” Chait said.
That effort may be even more important today, as even the city’s casinos were not immune to the economic impacts of the coronavirus.
After a 107-day mandatory shutdown by order of Gov. Phil Murphy, Atlantic City’s nine casinos reopened in early July. But not before reporting a $112 million operating loss for the second quarter of 2020. The industry’s third quarter profit reports are due out in November.
