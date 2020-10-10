Atlantic City economy has 'slow, long' road ahead

ATLANTIC CITY — Even before the coronavirus took a severe financial toll on the retail, dining, entertainment and leisure industries, some otherwise successful companies struggled to do business in the city.

The recently announced closings of restaurateur Stephen Starr’s two concepts in the Playground Pier, Buddakan and The Continental, along with national brands that have an Atlantic City presence closing up shop, such as The Children’s Place and New York & Company at Tanger Outlets The Walk, highlight the difficulty of doing business in a city built on seasonal tourism.

Apple, Gucci, Longhorn Steakhouse, Ruby Tuesday, The Melting Pot, Taco Bell and KFC are just a handful of businesses that left Atlantic City pre-COVID-19, but the ongoing pandemic — and resulting restrictions — may accelerate Atlantic City’s business losses and, absent immediate relief, could force even more closings.

“(The city) is in a very deep hole, which is very much tied to the nature of the pandemic and the way that it disproportionately impacted a handful of industries that are absolutely central to Atlantic City’s economy,” said Oliver Cooke, an associate professor of economics at Stockton University. “It’s going to be a very slow, long slog back to the point at which people are feeling good about where the Atlantic City economy is.”