Atlantic City drops attempts to limit number of short-term rentals

Short-term rental applications through the online portal, GovPilot, must be submitted with a $150 application fee. To get approved, the owner must provide an address for the property, block and lot number, number of units involved and contact information for the property owner, city Director of Licensing and Inspection Dale Finch has said.

If the property owner is an LLC, corporation or partnership, the application must list all officers. If the property is a condominium, approvals from the condo association are required.

Short-term rental sites, such as Airbnb, VRBO and HomeAway, have risen in popularity in recent years, and historically residential neighborhoods, such as Chelsea and Venice Park, have grappled with quality-of-life issues as a result. For at least three years, residents have regularly attended council meetings to plead with officials to do something about noise, trash collection and parking, among other issues.

Short-term rental operators and owners contend the majority of their customers are respectful of neighbors, abide by local laws and contribute a great deal economically to Atlantic City. Many also point out that vacation rentals have long been part of the city’s appeal.

