Atlantic City drops attempts to limit number of short-term rentals
top story

Atlantic City drops attempts to limit number of short-term rentals

Airbnb properties

A property at 4330 Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City was being run as an Airbnb as of September 2018.

 Press archives

ATLANTIC CITY — The city is giving up attempts to regulate the number of short-term rental properties allowed in the Chelsea neighborhood as part of a court settlement.

It is abandoning an ordinance to limit short-term rentals to the number of licenses currently on the books — about 50 — from Annapolis to Jackson avenues, and Albany to Raleigh avenues.

That ordinance passed in January but never took effect because the state, which has control over the city, would not allow it, Councilman Jessie Kurtz said. And a group of landlords sued to stop it and another ordinance that set rules and regulations for the rentals.

The city is also making changes to the other ordinance, ending occupancy limits and the requirement for private trash pickup.

The ordinance to amend Ordinance 51 of 2020 and rescind Ordinance 67 of 2020 will be put up for a final vote during a special council meeting at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 29, City Clerk Paula Geletei said.

The revised ordinance was introduced at City Council’s meeting Nov. 17.

Kurtz said the amended ordinance does away with the maximum occupancy cap, set at 16 people per house.

“That was based and inspired on something Airbnb was doing, limiting it to 16 guests,” Kurtz said.

That provision was removed, Kurtz said, and instead the city will use the international occupancy code for a building.

“The argument was these larger homes in Lower Chelsea have a standard occupancy of more than 16 people,” Kurtz said. “The problem I have with that is, by not distinguishing between related and non-related persons, we are in essence creating rooming houses or animal houses.”

He said the city is also removing a requirement for certain short-term rentals to arrange for private trash pickups.

Short-term rentals create a large volume of trash, Kurtz said.

“If somebody’s trash day is Thursday, and you have got all that trash sitting in the summer heat for days, it’s been a problem,” Kurtz said.

Residents have complained that having homes owned strictly as short-term rental properties erodes the community feeling of their neighborhoods and leads to problems with noise, excessive trash and a feeling of unease about having so much turnover.

The city also recently implemented an online portal for property owners who wish to offer short-term rentals. The portal allows the city to collect information on the owners of properties that are rented out through services such as Airbnb, so the city can better regulate them.

Short-term rental applications through the online portal, GovPilot, must be submitted with a $150 application fee. To get approved, the owner must provide an address for the property, block and lot number, number of units involved and contact information for the property owner, city Director of Licensing and Inspection Dale Finch has said.

If the property owner is an LLC, corporation or partnership, the application must list all officers. If the property is a condominium, approvals from the condo association are required.

Short-term rental sites, such as Airbnb, VRBO and HomeAway, have risen in popularity in recent years, and historically residential neighborhoods, such as Chelsea and Venice Park, have grappled with quality-of-life issues as a result. For at least three years, residents have regularly attended council meetings to plead with officials to do something about noise, trash collection and parking, among other issues.

Short-term rental operators and owners contend the majority of their customers are respectful of neighbors, abide by local laws and contribute a great deal economically to Atlantic City. Many also point out that vacation rentals have long been part of the city’s appeal.

“I believe there is a way to address this issue of density and quality of life,” Kurtz said. “Some people have mentioned banning these completely. I have always avoided (that). My hope is we don’t get forced into a position where we have to do that. That’s not what we are trying to do.”

But with courts and state government telling the city it cannot limit short-term rentals in various ways, an outright ban may be all the city can do to exert control.

“How does that benefit anyone?” Kurtz asked.

AC COUNCIL

KURTZ

AC COUNCIL Jesse O. Kurtz Atlantic City 6th ward Council member along others members of Council again vote on dissolving the Municipal Utilities Authority, during meeting Wednesday Sept 7, 2016 They risk defaulting on state loan terms if they fail to dissolve the water works (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)

 Edward Lea, Staff photographer

