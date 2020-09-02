ATLANTIC CITY — Dollar General announced Tuesday that its new store at 621 Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City is now open.
According to the store's website, hours of operation at the island's north end location are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
The company expects the store to employ between six and 10 people. Those interested in applying to the company can do so here.
Dollar General says it's an "ardent supporter of literacy and education." At every store cash register, customers can ask for a brochure and prepaid reply card they can mail in for a referral to a local organization offering free literacy services.
