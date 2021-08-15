Atlantic City develops a taste for Phish this weekend

ATLANTIC CITY — Melissa Oliver and Harriet Nucci were not friends before they sat in the shade of a tall barrier on the Boardwalk on Sunday afternoon, but after a few minutes of people watching and chatting, they both said they are friends now.

They are both from out of town, both regular visitors to the Atlantic City Boardwalk, and just happened to be enjoying the day near one of the entrances for the temporary center of the Phish universe, where tens of thousands of fans have spent the weekend basking in the quartet’s jams.

About 37,000 fans crowded a half-mile of beachfront for the first two nights, and about as many were set to be back for the third on Sunday night. Dedicated fans could be seen strolling the Boardwalk, grabbing food and beverages and enjoying the sunshine while waiting for the gates to open at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

“It just seems like a lot of people having a good time,” Oliver said. “As long as they keep it under control, they seem like they’re having a great party.”

The four-piece band, known for long, virtuosic improvisations, quirky lyrics and vocal harmonies, tends to divide opinions. But not on the Boardwalk on Sunday, where everyone seemed to be a fan. Many attended all three nights in Atlantic City and planned to catch the band elsewhere as well.