Atlantic City develops a taste for Phish this weekend

ATLANTIC CITY — Melissa Oliver and Harriet Nucci were not friends before they sat in the shade of a tall barrier on the Boardwalk on Sunday afternoon, but after a few minutes of people watching and chatting, they both said they are friends now.
They are both from out of town, both regular visitors to the Atlantic City Boardwalk, and just happened to be enjoying the day near one of the entrances for the temporary center of the Phish universe, where tens of thousands of fans have spent the weekend basking in the quartet’s jams.
About 37,000 fans crowded a half-mile of beachfront for the first two nights, and about as many were set to be back for the third on Sunday night. Dedicated fans could be seen strolling the Boardwalk, grabbing food and beverages and enjoying the sunshine while waiting for the gates to open at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
“It just seems like a lot of people having a good time,” Oliver said. “As long as they keep it under control, they seem like they’re having a great party.”
The four-piece band, known for long, virtuosic improvisations, quirky lyrics and vocal harmonies, tends to divide opinions. But not on the Boardwalk on Sunday, where everyone seemed to be a fan. Many attended all three nights in Atlantic City and planned to catch the band elsewhere as well.
Kimberlee Swift, of Baltimore, said the band sounded fantastic on Friday and Saturday and was eager to head back in for the Sunday show, describing the “dream setlist” on each of the previous two nights.
She was walking the Boardwalk with several friends from around the country, whom she had never before met in person. They communicated through internet forums dedicated to the band and its enthusiasts. They each had their own businesses selling handcrafted items, such as soaps or tie-dyed clothing.
“There is a huge online community that only exists because of Phish,” she said.
This was to be her fifth time seeing the band this summer — she said she long ago lost count of the total number of times seeing them live in her lifetime — and she was happy to be back hearing live music after the enforced isolation of last year.
She and the other Phish Heads were far from blasé about the potential risk in large gatherings, even outside and even with a vaccine.
“We’re willing to risk our lives to see this band,” said Adriana Diiorio, who also has her own business, Stash Soapery.
“It may seem like the antithesis of a good idea,” added Swift.
But while there were dense crowds close to the stage each night, she said there was also room to spread out on the beach and still see and hear the music on large screens set at intervals in the crowd.
The music seemed hard to escape anywhere in the neighborhood of Playground Pier.
“It was so loud,” said Hannan Kaleem, working at his uncle’s store Dock 2 Sea across from the venue.
That was an assessment repeated along the length of the Boardwalk, where an infusion of essential oils, brightly colored shirts and cannabis smoke presented a noticeably different scene for the casino resort.
“I gave it a chance,” Kaleem said. “It’s not what I usually play.”
Kaleem usually prefers Indian music and what he described as “radio friendly” rap, but the band won him over. He said he could see the appeal of Phish.
Even compared to a normal summer weekend, the concerts meant a busy time at the store, he said, with a different crowd than usual. For instance, he said, he rarely sells many packs of American Spirit, Camel and Winston cigarettes, but with this crowd, he had to resupply on each.
His parents also have a store on the Boardwalk away from the venue, he said, and when he was there on Saturday, “it was like, crickets,” compared to the bustle near the concert entrances.
Next door, Fnu Ali at Smoke and Vape also saw an increase in sales, including CBD-infused items. The store offers a variety of pipes, vaping products and cigars, with a variety of samurai swords displayed on the back wall.
Indications are that restaurants, hotels and other businesses saw a boost from the event, but no exact figures were available Sunday afternoon.
“No question about it. It’s been great,” said Cathy Burke, the owner of the Irish Pub, who also rented rooms to concertgoers. “It reminded me of the old days.”
She said the shows unequivocally helped local businesses, with thousands of additional visitors eating out, staying in local accommodations and grabbing a beer before the show.
“They’re just the nicest people you could ever meet. They’re just a great crowd,” she said.
“The event drew visitors from all over the United States, many of whom had never been to Atlantic City,” said Ike Richman, a spokesman for concert organizer LiveNation. He said they got to experience the city’s hotels, restaurants and beaches, and may book a longer visit the next time.
Not everyone was convinced. Outside Bally’s Atlantic City, rolling chair operator Abdul Hakim said he has had a good summer, but the concerts have not added to his business, with the fans content to walk to the designated entrances along the length of the beachfront.
Inside the venue, there were a number of food vendors. Concertgoers could swim before Sunday, with lifeguards on duty. Their job changed dramatically after dark, with guards struggling to keep people out of the water beyond ankle depth.
Many Phish fans brought their families, with kids playing in the sand as the music continued. Hearing protective headphones were a common sight along the beach.
The band was set to play on the beach last summer, but canceled due to concerns over COVID-19. Last year’s tickets were honored for this tour. Phish has visited Atlantic City three previous times, playing at Boardwalk Hall in 2010 and 2013, and visiting Bader Field in 2012.
The band formed in 1983 in Burlington, Vermont, and has built a dedicate national fan base. primarily through its live shows, with Trey Anastasio on guitar, Mike Gordon on bass, Page McConnel on keyboards and Jon Fishman playing drums. All members sing, with Anastasio singing lead on most songs.
