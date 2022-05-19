Atlantic City detectives arrest two, recover drugs

ATALNTIC CITY — Police found suspected crack cocaine and heroin after arresting two men Wednesday.

Detectives from the police Special Investigations Section attempted to stop a vehicle on the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue at around 9:00 p.m. after seeing someone wanted by police in the back seat, police said.

The wanted male, 18-year-old Atlantic City resident Regan Young, allegedly exited the vehicle and fled the scene after he was stopped.

Police said that detectives chased Young soutbound on the first block of South Kentucky Avenue. Detectives allegedly saw Young discard drugs as he ran.

Young was eventually arrested at the beach block of St. James Place and was taken into custody.

Detectives found two grams of suspected crack cocaine and 124 wax folds of suspected heroin packaged for sale, police said. Det. Alberto Valles led the investigation with the assistance of Dets. Nick Berardis and Chris Ivanov.

Detectives also investigated the theft of a cell phone around 1600 Atlantic Avenue in a related matter and found the phones within 30 minutes. Marcus Burris, a 35-year-old from Atlantic City, was alleged to have the phones along with several wax folds of heroin. Law enforcement took Burris into custody without incident.

Young was charged with two counts of illicit drug possession, possession with intent to distribute illicit drugs, distribution within 500 feet of a public park and resisting arrest. Burris was charged with receiving stolen property valued at over $500 and for the possession of illegal drugs. The release underscores that the charges are mere allegations and that the two are innocent until proven guilty.

Those with information about this incident or similar incidents involving narcotics distribution are urged to contact the Special Investigations Section at (609) 347-5858 or leave an anonymous tip by texting it to tip411 (847411) and beginning the text with ACPD.

