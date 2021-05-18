Atlantic City Democrats call for Mayor Marty Small to resign amid federal lawsuit

The lawsuit alleges Frazier, a former caseworker at the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency, sexually abused the child over three years, including in a bathroom inside the Smalls’ home. Frazier was a substitute teacher in the district from 2015 to 2017 while La’Quetta Small was principal of the Pennsylvania Avenue School.

Frazier had lived with the Smalls in their Atlantic City home while attending Stockton University and for some time after, Small has said, but moved out to live in his own apartment in October 2015.

La’Quetta Small has said she dismissed Frazier as a school employee in 2017 when she discovered Minor Child 1 was staying over Frazier’s home in violation of school policy.

The federal lawsuit alleges La’Quetta Small not only knew of the sleepovers with Minor Child 1, but also had allowed her own son to participate in them for a time. It alleges she knew of Frazier’s abusive behavior because she eventually prohibited her son from continuing to go to the sleepovers.

In March, the Smalls filed a slander lawsuit in Atlantic County Superior Court against Craig Callaway and five unnamed others for comments Callaway made on local radio programs, claiming the Smalls allowed sexual abuse to happen in their home.