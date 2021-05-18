Atlantic City Democrats call for Mayor Marty Small to resign amid federal lawsuit

ATLANTIC CITY — The city’s Democratic Committee is demanding Mayor Marty Small Sr. resign after a federal lawsuit was filed against him last week and a recent confrontation between him and a rival campaigner was caught on camera.
“If Marty Small cared about what’s best for Atlantic City, he’d resign from office so that a new mayor, without all of the baggage Marty carries, can lead Atlantic City,” Torres W. Mayfield Sr., the committee’s vice chairman, said Tuesday in a news release.
Small’s lawyer, Edwin Jacobs, could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.
Last week, the mother of a child who was sexually abused by a relative of Small and his wife, La’Quetta, filed a lawsuit against the couple, the Atlantic City Board of Education, Superintendent Barry Caldwell and former substitute teacher Kayan Frazier, the relative.
The lawsuit was filed May 13 by Jane Doe on behalf of John Doe, her minor child. The use of pseudonyms was designed to protect the identity of the child.
Frazier, 28, of Somers Point, pleaded guilty in February to one count of child exploitation involving child pornography and sexual abuse of a child identified in criminal charges as “Minor Child 1.”
A spokesman for the law firm representing the mother confirmed the “John Doe” in the latest lawsuit is the “Minor Child 1” identified in Frazier’s guilty plea.
The lawsuit alleges Frazier, a former caseworker at the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency, sexually abused the child over three years, including in a bathroom inside the Smalls’ home. Frazier was a substitute teacher in the district from 2015 to 2017 while La’Quetta Small was principal of the Pennsylvania Avenue School.
Frazier had lived with the Smalls in their Atlantic City home while attending Stockton University and for some time after, Small has said, but moved out to live in his own apartment in October 2015.
La’Quetta Small has said she dismissed Frazier as a school employee in 2017 when she discovered Minor Child 1 was staying over Frazier’s home in violation of school policy.
The federal lawsuit alleges La’Quetta Small not only knew of the sleepovers with Minor Child 1, but also had allowed her own son to participate in them for a time. It alleges she knew of Frazier’s abusive behavior because she eventually prohibited her son from continuing to go to the sleepovers.
In March, the Smalls filed a slander lawsuit in Atlantic County Superior Court against Craig Callaway and five unnamed others for comments Callaway made on local radio programs, claiming the Smalls allowed sexual abuse to happen in their home.
At the time, the mayor denied anything happened in his home and said Callaway’s statements were politically motivated. Callaway is supporting Tom Foley in this year’s Democratic primary for mayor against Small, who is running for reelection.
Earlier this month, an argument between Small and Foley was caught on camera. During the altercation, Small knocked a phone out of a rival campaigner’s hand and was then shoved.
“The allegations in the federal lawsuit, when combined with Marty’s confrontation with Atlantic City residents caught on video a few weeks back and allegations of rampant nepotism in the city’s government ever since he became mayor, call into question Marty’s ability to govern Atlantic City effectively as its mayor,” said Gwendolyn Lewis-Callaway, the committee’s chairwoman.
On April 29, Atlantic City Democratic Committee announced its endorsement of Foley and his ticket, which consists of City Council challengers Shameeka Harvey-Cottman, Aaron Carrington and Mohammed Suhel Ahmed.
The committee also sent a letter to Gov. Phil Murphy asking him to remove Small from office.
