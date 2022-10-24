Atlantic City Democratic rift spills into County Commissioner race

ATLANTIC CITY — The same three Democratic city council members who have joined with foes of Mayor Marty Small Sr. to push for nonpartisan city elections have now endorsed a Republican for county commissioner.

Council President George Tibbitt on Monday joined Councilwoman LaToya Dunston and Councilman Bruce Weekes, both Democrats, and Republican Councilman Jesse Kurtz, in supporting Republican Vern Macon, 74, to represent District 1 on the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners.

Macon, of West Atlantic City, is challenging longtime Democratic Commissioner Ernest Coursey, who is Small's Chief of Staff and one of two Democrats on the nine-member Board of Commissioners.

Coursey has been endorsed by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

"Today was my first announcement on it," Tibbitt said Monday of his endorsement of Macon. "As an elected official this is the first time I have endorsed anybody from the other party."

Dunston, Weekes and Kurtz had announced their endorsements of Macon last month.

Tibbitt said he was impressed with Macon after seeing her at a candidates' night sponsored by the Atlantic County NAACP. She has been involved in various programs and projects in the city, he said, and has built success as a business owner after growing up in challenging circumstances.

Macon had a long career leading a construction company that provided fire suppression equipment, and has been involved in several women's business groups, she has said.

Macon could not be reached for comment Monday.

"It means I'm an American and have a freedom of choice. Everybody has freedom of choice to get to pick best candidates," Tibbitt said. "Parties are not cults."

Coursey chalked it up to animosity against Small.

"Unfortunately those are disgruntled people," Coursey said Monday after hearing about Tibbitt's decision. "I'm up for the challenge, with so-called Democrats working against me. It is what it is."

Coursey has represented District 1 since 2013. This year for the first time his district no longer includes the both Democratic strongholds of Atlantic City and Pleasantville.

After redistricting early this year, District 1 now includes Atlantic City and the other towns on Absecon Island — Ventnor, Margate and Longport — along with the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township.

"I’m treading new territory (because of redistricting) and have been meeting with people in Ventnor and Margate," Coursey said. "I need to know what their concerns are."

Tibbitt said his relationship with Small has deteriorated this year, especially because of the difficulty council had getting budgeting information.

"If any one thing I can point to frustrated me it was not getting an itemized budget," Tibbitt said. "It makes you suspicious, to say the least."

City Council finally received a detailed 2022 city budget in June that included how each department planned to spend its money, after asking the state and city for it for more than a month, Tibbitt said then. The budget passed June 30.

Tibbitt has also been frustrated by the administration renting out public ballparks in the city to outside groups on weekends, preventing local kids from using them, he said.

At the same time, his relationship with Dunston has greatly improved, he said, after the two have met and moved past prior differences.

Dunston has long been a critic of Small's administration, and has filed a $1 million tort claim against the state, claiming Small and other council members conspired against her in an illegal meeting unknown to the public and have harassed her in various ways. Small and others have denied Dunston's claims.

Dunston, Weekes, Tibbitt and Kurtz are also supporting a move to nonpartisan elections, which would take power away from the elected Atlantic City Democratic Committee, which now chooses which candidates to back in primary elections.

Small and five other members of City Council are opposed to the change.

Small's supporters took control of the committee from supporters of get-out-the-vote organizer Craig Callaway, who is involved in lawsuits against Small and has long been his political enemy.