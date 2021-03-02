Atlantic City dedicates corner to George Weekes, first Black business owner on Atlantic Avenue

ATLANTIC CITY — The corner of Atlantic and Connecticut avenues will now be known as George N. Weekes corner, City Council said last week.

Weekes, who was born and raised in Atlantic City, made his mark on the business community when he opened two gas and service stations on Atlantic Avenue, making him the first Black business owner on that street.

“Mr. Weekes was a very compelling figure in the African American community and made a significant impact as an entrepreneur and businessman,” Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said Friday. “He had a business on Atlantic Avenue, and the reason that's significant is because Atlantic Avenue had been the unofficial segregation guiding line of Atlantic City.”

Shabazz said this dividing line wasn’t enforced by law but rather by custom and culture.

“It was mostly people who lived from Atlantic Avenue to the Boardwalk were not people of color and all of the businesses were like that,” Shabazz said.

Weekes, also known as Cap, was born in 1916 and graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1934.