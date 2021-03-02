Atlantic City dedicates corner to George Weekes, first Black business owner on Atlantic Avenue

ATLANTIC CITY — The corner of Atlantic and Connecticut avenues will now be known as George N. Weekes corner, City Council said last week.
Weekes, who was born and raised in Atlantic City, made his mark on the business community when he opened two gas and service stations on Atlantic Avenue, making him the first Black business owner on that street.
“Mr. Weekes was a very compelling figure in the African American community and made a significant impact as an entrepreneur and businessman,” Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said Friday. “He had a business on Atlantic Avenue, and the reason that's significant is because Atlantic Avenue had been the unofficial segregation guiding line of Atlantic City.”
Shabazz said this dividing line wasn’t enforced by law but rather by custom and culture.
“It was mostly people who lived from Atlantic Avenue to the Boardwalk were not people of color and all of the businesses were like that,” Shabazz said.
More New Jerseyans, and specifically school employees, will soon be eligible for the COVID-1…
Weekes, also known as Cap, was born in 1916 and graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1934.
In high school, he played baseball and basketball and went on to play at Virginia State College, where he graduated in 1943. He was later inducted into the Virginia State University Basketball Hall of Fame.
After college, Weekes served in the Army during World War II and worked as an airplane mechanic in Tuskegee, Alabama.
Weekes returned to Atlantic City and became a co-founder of the Mutual Cab Company, the first Black-owned taxicab company in the city. He then branched off and started his own taxi company called Weekes Cab Company and eventually opened his Exxon and Amoco stations on Atlantic Avenue.
Weekes died in 1991.
The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission's Vineland licensing center is closed for two weeks …
The Weekes family legacy runs deep in Atlantic City.
George’s son Bruce was the first Black lawyer to become an assistant city solicitor, and in 1976, he became the first full-time municipal public defender in state history, according to his family.
Bruce also was the first Black municipal judge in Atlantic City.
Bruce E. Weekes, grandson of Bruce Weekes and great-grandson of George Weekes, is now running for City Council.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.