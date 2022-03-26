 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City declares Code Blue Sunday through Tuesday

ATLANTIC CITY — With temperatures expected to drop in the coming days, the city has issued a Code Blue alert from 8 p.m. Sunday through 11 a.m. Tuesday.

A code blue is issued whenever the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures below 32 degrees or below a 0 degree wind chill. 

The Atlantic City Rescue Mission will open its doors to all who need shelter and food, the city's Office of Emergency Management said in a news release.

The Office of Emergency Management urges residents to check on the elderly and bring pets in from the cold.

For more information, call Emergency Management Coordinator Scott Evans at 609-347-5466.

— Press staff reports

