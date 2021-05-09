Atlantic City dance troupe wins national competition in Florida

The 15-member Hot Topic Dance Academy, based out of the Atlantic City Police Athletic League, won a national dance competition last week in Florida, Whitney Brown, their dance teacher, said Sunday.

The dance academy did well enough during a regional competition on April 20 in Princeton, Mercer County, to earn an invitation to the Florida contest, Brown said. The costs to take the 14 girls and one boy, ranging in age between 9-years and 12-years-old, was more than $9,000, she said.

The Hot Topic dancers were able to raise the money in short period of time through fundraising, donations through Facebook and some money from the parents of All Star One Cheerleading in Egg Harbor Township, a group also flew down to Florida, Brown said.

Hot Topic was one of only two teams from this state in the dance division, Brown said. Most of the teams were there for cheerleading, she said.

Due to their age, the Hot Topic Dance Academy was supposed to show their skills in the youth division, but there were not enough children in Florida for them for compete against in their category, so they have to battle against 12-to-15-year-olds with 2-minute, 30-second performance in the junior hip hop dance category, Brown said.