Atlantic City cracking down on shoplifters, crime ahead of NAACP convention

ATLANTIC CITY — There will be a greatly increased police presence and additional safety measures around Tanger Outlets The Walk next month during the NAACP National Convention, interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos said Friday during a community safety meeting.

It was the second weekly meeting of a group of concerned merchants and officials anxious to improve conditions for visitors and residents in midtown for the convention and beyond. The meetings have been called by City Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz.

"We will have a big increase in law enforcement presence during the week of the convention," Sarkos said. "We have reached out to partner law enforcement (for help)."

The convention will be held at the Atlantic City Convention Center, which is next to both Tanger Outlets The Walk and the Atlantic City Rescue Mission, which provides food and shelter to the homeless.

Last week, merchants described brazen shoplifters who repeatedly steal from the same stores, and the inability to get them incarcerated because of state bail law and COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Sarkos said the restrictions on what police could do about shoplifting suspects during the pandemic are no longer in effect, and they will be able to get bench warrants to pick up those who don't show up for court dates.

"We are encouraging stores to sign complaints," Sarkos said. "We understand merchants would sign them (over the last two years) and show up in court, but the suspect would not show up."

Under COVID restrictions, judges were not issuing bench warrants to allow police to pick up those who skip court and hold them in jail until a new court date.

Now police can again get bench warrants, Sarkos said.

Sarkos also said the police substation at The Walk hasn't been used much, but that will soon change, too, after a new locking system is installed.

Tanger Outlets The Walk is a 109-store, open-air outlet mall that covers nine city blocks around the intersections of Atlantic, Arctic, Baltic, Michigan and Arkansas avenues in midtown. It is the first part of the city visitors see when they come in off the Atlantic City Expressway.

Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds said he is taking steps to improve quality of life in the city and county with a task force he has already started to form.

The program will use a van to take professionals out on the street to help people in need of medical, mental health and drug addiction services, Reynolds said.

"We are going to hold onto drug cases, especially opioid and heroin, that used to be remanded to municipal courts," Reynolds said of the prosecutor's Grand Jury Unit. "We will keep it at the county level to try to get those people help through one of four different diversion programs, including drug court."

The prosecutor also will hold onto shoplifting cases involving more than $200 in value, he said.

"It's a carrot and stick. We will do everything in our power to help those with drug addiction issues, but people with 37 shoplifting charges we are going to prosecute them."

Anthony Mack, owner of the McDonald's near The Walk, said people routinely sleep behind his restaurant, use drugs there and urinate in the street.

"It's a disaster. We cannot control them," Mack said.

"I definitely hear his frustration. We see it every day as well, but be optimistic the worst is behind us," Sarkos said. "We will start to see results. ... In several months and next year, it will be significantly different."

The group will meet again July 8.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

