Atlantic City COVID-19 vaccine mega site wraps up operations at Convention Center

In late January, a portion of the Convention Center was opened as a COVID-19 vaccination mega site run by AtlantiCare, and eligible residents were clamoring to get an appointment. On its first day in January, 45,000 residents attempted to get one of only 3,000 appointments.

As the weeks and months passed, more residents became eligible to get the vaccine, and as the availability of vaccines increased, the demand waned.

"At one point, we had lines of people," said Sherrie Bragg of AtlantiCare, the clinical facilities manager at the Atlantic City mega site. "This was January. Everybody was masked up. It was a fearful time."

Bragg recalled meeting with state representatives over the winter in a conference room at the Convention Center when AtlantiCare was asked to run the mega site, one of six in the state. They had to develop a plan and a system that was modified many times over the past few months to be both efficient and safe.

"There was no playbook. Nobody knew how to do these mass clinics," she said. "And we wrote the playbook."

In the first weeks, only 10 vaccinators were at the site, but at the height of vaccine distribution in March and April, there were as many as 35 vaccination stations giving out 5,000 doses a day.

