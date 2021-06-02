Atlantic City COVID-19 mega site to administer final vaccine doses June 19

After administering more than 250,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since January, the mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center will close June 19, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.

As the pandemic winds down and demand for the vaccine begins to dwindle, the state will shift its focus away from its seven large-scale vaccine operations in favor of local and community-based sites, Murphy said during the 200th COVID-19 briefing he has held since the start of the pandemic.

“This in no way means that our job is done or that we’ve accomplished our overall vaccination goals, but we are now at the point where our attention will be focused on the local and community-based sites,” he said.

Last week, Laura Connelly, spokesperson for the State Police Office of Emergency Management, said state health officials were working on a transition plan for the Atlantic City site.

Murphy said New Jersey has nearly 1,800 vaccination sites, including drugstores, schools and houses of worship.

Collectively, the state’s mega sites have administered nearly 2 million first doses and have fully vaccinated 954,204 people.