Atlantic City COVID-19 mega site to administer final vaccine doses June 19

After administering more than 250,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since January, the mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center will close June 19, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.
As the pandemic winds down and demand for the vaccine begins to dwindle, the state will shift its focus away from its seven large-scale vaccine operations in favor of local and community-based sites, Murphy said during the 200th COVID-19 briefing he has held since the start of the pandemic.
“This in no way means that our job is done or that we’ve accomplished our overall vaccination goals, but we are now at the point where our attention will be focused on the local and community-based sites,” he said.
Last week, Laura Connelly, spokesperson for the State Police Office of Emergency Management, said state health officials were working on a transition plan for the Atlantic City site.
Murphy said New Jersey has nearly 1,800 vaccination sites, including drugstores, schools and houses of worship.
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey will be shutting down its six mass COVID-19 vaccination site…
Collectively, the state’s mega sites have administered nearly 2 million first doses and have fully vaccinated 954,204 people.
"For the past five months, these sites have been the backbone of our overall vaccination effort as we build out and into every community across the state," Murphy said. "We are exceptionally grateful to the health care systems that partnered with us at each of these sites and to their nursing and administrative staffs."
The closing of the mega sites will be staggered until July 23.
So far, 4.2 million New Jerseyans are fully vaccinated and more than 5.3 million residents have received their first dose.
Murphy said the state is beginning to see the positive effects of the vaccine.
According to state records, 456,732 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atla…
As of Wednesday, New Jersey saw its lowest hospitalization rate since October at just 518.
The rates of individuals on ventilators and in intensive care units are also at an eight-month low, Murphy said.
"There is a direct correlation between the increase in vaccinations and the decrease in cases and hospital counts," Murphy said.
Benefits of the vaccine are also becoming apparent across the nation.
"Let's remember where we were when President Biden took office about four months ago," Jeff Zients, a coordinator for the president's COVID-19 task force, said during Murphy's briefing. "We were averaging 184,000 cases per day nationwide. Tragically, more than 3,000 Americans were losing their lives each day. ... Today, we're down to fewer than 20,000 cases per day and deaths have dropped by over 85% across the country."
NORTHFIELD — Atlantic County is seeking a $1.8 million federal grant to fund three community…
Cases in New Jersey have declined by 93% since January, Zients said.
Zients said New Jersey has built "one of the best performing vaccination programs" in the country.
As of Wednesday, there were 237 new cases reported with 20 additional deaths.
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.